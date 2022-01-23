  • Facebook
    AFCON 2021: Comoros in trouble after losing both goalkeepers due to COVID

    Comoros has qualified for the 2021 AFCON pre-quarters and will be taking on Cameroon. However, its squad has been affected by COVID. Notably, both its goalkeepers are down with the virus.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Olembe, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
    Comoros has landed itself in a headache as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 continues. It has managed to qualify for the pre-quarters and will be taking on hosts Cameroon on Monday at the Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe. However, it has some problems regarding its goalkeeping line-up.

    Comoros’s squad has been affected by COVID, while it has both goalkeepers down with the Coronavirus. The Comoros Football Federation (CFF) has announced that 12 of its players and management staff members have tested positive for the COVID, making it difficult to field a proper XI against Cameroon. “The Coelacanths affected by Covid…include coach Amir Abdou, our only two goalkeepers, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada,” CFF had stated in a tweet a few days back, reports AFP.

    On the other hand, Comoros’s third goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina is already injured. Nakibou Aboubakari, Yacine Bourhane, Mohamed M’Changama, Kassim Abdallah and Alexis Souahy are the five players to have tested COVID positive. In the meantime, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) law states that a side has to play a game if at least 11 team members test negative.

    Also, as per the CAF rule, an outfield player can stand in as a goalkeeper. “We are trying to do everything in our power to find alternative solutions. But, without the coach, without major players and especially without our only two goalkeepers who remained, the situation is quite complicated,” said El Hadad Hamidi (Comoros general manager) in a video on social media.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
