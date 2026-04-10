Mukul Choudhary revealed how MS Dhoni’s finishing style inspired his unbeaten 54 against KKR, dedicating the knock to the veteran and his father, as LSG sealed a thrilling last-ball win in IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants batter Mukul Choudhary reflected on his journey and mindset after producing a match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens.

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Choudhary, who was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 54, spoke about his early struggles and how his father’s dream shaped his career. He recalled starting cricket at 12 in Jhunjhunu before moving to Jaipur and later Gurugram to adapt to the demands of T20 cricket.

MS Dhoni’s Influence On Mukul Choudhary

After his heroics, Mukul Choudhary revealed that he draws inspiration from MS Dhoni’s finishing ability. “I used to watch how MS Dhoni would finish games. I bat at the same number. He inspired me early in my career. I finished the game and would dedicate it to him,” he said.

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Mukul Choudhary explained his mindset in pressure situations, saying he views them as opportunities rather than burdens. “Pressure is always there, but God has given us this opportunity. My plan was to play till the end, and I believed that if I stayed, I could help the team win,” he added.

His explosive finishing sealed the chase of 182, with Lucknow clinching a three-wicket win on the last ball. Choudhary smashed two sixes off Karthik Tyagi in the 18th over, took 16 runs off Cameron Green in the penultimate over, and then cleared the ropes twice against Vaibhav Arora in the final over.

Career Turning Points

Mukul Choudhary recalled an Under-19 match against Uttar Pradesh as a turning point, where his father realized he could succeed. He also highlighted his natural hitting ability, saying, “I have always been hitting since I was young. If it is in my area, I smash it.”

He revealed his training routine, practicing 100 to 150 sixes daily to sharpen his power-hitting. “My body has a bit more natural power, but I practice as well. For the last 5-6 months, I have been working a lot on it,” he said.

Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan’s unbeaten 54-run stand was the highest for the eighth wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase. Remarkably, Choudhary scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh remained unbeaten on 1.

Earlier, KKR posted 181/4 with contributions from Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, and Cameron Green. Despite tight spells from their bowlers, Lucknow held their nerve to secure a dramatic win.