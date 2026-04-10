3 Strong Reasons Ajinkya Rahane Should Step Down As KKR Captain After IPL 2026 Struggles
Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy at KKR has come under fire after repeated losses and questionable decisions. Fans are calling for change, and here are three clear reasons why a switch may be necessary.
Questionable Decisions And Fan Backlash
Rahane’s blunt response about Cameron Green’s availability and his defensive choice to bowl first against Punjab Kings at home, despite looming rain, sparked outrage. Only 3.4 overs were played before rain ended the match, but fans had already voiced frustration. A popular fan group even issued a plea on social media urging the franchise to move on from Rahane.
Poor Results And Lack Of Progress
Rahane took over after Shreyas Iyer’s controversial exit, inheriting a tough situation. While missing the playoffs in 2024 was understandable due to transition, the regression since then is alarming.
Despite having the biggest purse in the mini auction, KKR remain stuck with unresolved issues like a fragmented batting order and poor team combinations. Rahane is currently on a four-match losing streak, with just two wins in his last eight matches as captain.
Historical Precedents Of Captains Stepping Down
IPL history shows captains stepping aside after poor runs. Gautam Gambhir resigned as Delhi Daredevils skipper in 2018, paving the way for Shreyas Iyer’s growth. Dinesh Karthik stepped down as KKR captain in 2020, allowing Eoin Morgan to lead the team to a final the next season. These examples highlight how leadership changes can reset a struggling side.
Grooming Rinku Singh For The Future
While Rinku Singh may not transform KKR overnight, he has been groomed for leadership. Even if he struggles initially, giving him the reins now allows him to learn and grow, preparing him to be a polished leader by next season. With Rahane showing little sign of turning things around, delaying the switch only prolongs the inevitable.
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