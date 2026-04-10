Rahane took over after Shreyas Iyer’s controversial exit, inheriting a tough situation. While missing the playoffs in 2024 was understandable due to transition, the regression since then is alarming.

Despite having the biggest purse in the mini auction, KKR remain stuck with unresolved issues like a fragmented batting order and poor team combinations. Rahane is currently on a four-match losing streak, with just two wins in his last eight matches as captain.