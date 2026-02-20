Aakash Chopra believes India have not played their A+ game in the T20 World Cup 2026. He warns arrogance crept in early, citing batting collapses and dropped catches, while noting Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav’s anchor roles are not a major concern.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has cautioned that arrogance may have crept into India’s approach at the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite winning all four group stage matches, Chopra believes the Men in Blue have yet to play their best cricket.

India topped Group A with victories over USA, Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, batting first in each game. However, Chopra pointed out that the team faced collapses in multiple matches, including being reduced to 77/6 against USA and 69/3 against the Netherlands.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: “We haven’t played our A+ game yet. We got stuck in every game. Even against Pakistan, we were 88/1 but lost wickets quickly. Against Namibia, we won convincingly, but still lost several wickets late.”

Reality check after early arrogance

Chopra explained that India’s opening game against the USA served as a wake‑up call. He noted that the team initially played with arrogance, trying to hit sixes irresponsibly, but the collapse forced them to adjust. “The World Cup was a mirror. We realized the opposition is also good. The arrogance we showed against USA came back to bite us. Since then, we have played more cautiously,” he observed.

Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 against USA rescued India from 77/6, highlighting the importance of adapting under pressure. Chopra believes the team has since shed its early overconfidence and become smarter in its approach.

Anchor roles and fielding concerns

Chopra dismissed concerns about both Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav playing as anchors. He argued that current matches are not high‑scoring affairs, and grafting is necessary in 170‑180 run games. “It’s not that big a problem right now. If grafting is required, do it,” he said.

However, Chopra expressed worry about India’s fielding, particularly dropped catches. “We have dropped the most catches, which is not a good thing. If we don’t correct that, we will be beaten badly. Catches win matches,” he emphasized.

Tilak Varma has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 120.45 in four innings, while Suryakumar Yadav has 162 runs at 136.13. Chopra believes their contributions are valuable, but India must improve in the field to avoid costly mistakes.

India now head into the Super Eight stage with momentum but also areas to address. Chopra’s remarks underline that while results have been positive, the team cannot afford complacency. With stronger opposition ahead, India’s ability to shed arrogance, hold catches, and balance anchor roles will determine their success in the tournament.