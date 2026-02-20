3 Indian Stars Flop Badly in T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage Despite Team’s Unbeaten Run
India’s unbeaten group stage masked poor returns from key batters. Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma all struggled, raising concerns ahead of the Super 8s. Their failures could expose India’s batting against stronger opposition.
Rinku Singh fails as finisher
Rinku Singh was chosen ahead of Shubman Gill to provide finishing power, but his returns have been disappointing. In 27 balls faced, he has managed only 24 runs at a strike rate of 88, with one four and two sixes.
Against USA, he fell for six off 14 balls, miscuing a hit to long‑on. Versus Namibia, he scored just one off six deliveries before being caught in the deep. India expected far more impact from a player picked specifically for late‑order hitting.
Tilak Varma’s scratchy form at No.3
Tilak Varma returned from surgery to occupy the crucial No.3 slot, but his batting has looked rusty. Across four innings, he has scored 106 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 120.45, with a best of 31. His numbers are underwhelming for such a pivotal role.
Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar suggested his side‑on stance may be affecting strokeplay. While Shivam Dube publicly backed him, pundits believe Suryakumar Yadav might need to reclaim the No.3 position. Varma’s form will be under close scrutiny in the Super 8s.
Abhishek Sharma’s run of ducks
Perhaps the most shocking failure has been opener Abhishek Sharma, who has yet to score a single run in the tournament. In three innings, he has registered scores of 0, 0, and 0. The manner of his dismissals is concerning: lofting his first ball to deep cover against the USA, miscuing a skidder to mid‑on against Pakistan, and being bowled attempting a wild swing versus Netherlands.
Experts had tipped him to be among the leading run‑getters, but his aggressive approach has backfired. Sunil Gavaskar advised him to settle in before attacking, but India cannot afford a misfiring opener in the next stage.
