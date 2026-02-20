Rinku Singh was chosen ahead of Shubman Gill to provide finishing power, but his returns have been disappointing. In 27 balls faced, he has managed only 24 runs at a strike rate of 88, with one four and two sixes.

Against USA, he fell for six off 14 balls, miscuing a hit to long‑on. Versus Namibia, he scored just one off six deliveries before being caught in the deep. India expected far more impact from a player picked specifically for late‑order hitting.