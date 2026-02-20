Deep Dasgupta believes India must decide between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar depending on Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion. With South Africa’s left‑handed batters in focus, Sundar’s role could be crucial as India weigh changes for their encounter.

Former India wicketkeeper‑batter Deep Dasgupta has suggested that the team management faces two interconnected choices while finalizing the playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dasgupta explained that the decision between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar hinges on whether Arshdeep Singh is part of the lineup. Axar featured in India’s first three Group A matches but was replaced by Washington in the final group game against the Netherlands.

Speaking on Star Sports, Dasgupta said: “If Arshdeep is playing, they might go with Axar. If Arshdeep is not playing, I would rather go with Washington, and the reason is bowling with the new ball, which Washington does for you regularly, the first two overs. There is nothing much to choose between Axar and Washington.”

He added that Arshdeep’s presence allows Jasprit Bumrah to be used more flexibly. “One thing that might tilt the scales towards Washington is whether Arshdeep is playing or not, because what you need is Bumrah’s freedom of four overs. You don’t want to tie him up. I think two choices need to be made and those are interconnected,” Dasgupta observed.

Sundar’s case against South Africa’s left‑handers

Dasgupta also pointed out that Washington Sundar could be preferred due to South Africa’s batting composition. With Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, and David Miller among the top six, Sundar’s off‑spin offers a tactical advantage. “Looking at South Africa and their batting lineup, they have a fair number of left‑handers, three in the top six. So that is a possibility, and maybe that’s the reason they played Washington in the last game, so he gets a little bit of a hang of this World Cup,” he said.

The former cricketer emphasized that Washington’s inclusion would not weaken India’s batting depth. “Maybe they might want to continue with Washington Sundar. Also, when you are looking at batting, you might not need Axar Patel’s batting as much at No. 8, and Washington is no mug with the bat either,” Dasgupta noted.