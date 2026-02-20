Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's birthday during the T20 World Cup 2026. A viral video sparked debates online over his focus and BCCI rules, with fans divided on his personal life versus cricket priorities.

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated his girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma’s birthday amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on February 19. Maheika Sharma has been travelling with the all-rounder through the tournament so far.

Hardik and Mahieka have been dating since around October 2025, when they made it public by appearing together at the Mumbai airport and sharing a holiday on social media. The couple further confirmed their relationship after India’s star all-rounder shared pictures from his birthday celebrations with Maheika in the Maldives. Since then, the couple’s relationship has been in the spotlight.

Over the last few months, Hardik Pandya has been sharing several Instagram posts featuring Mahieka Sharma, including birthday celebrations, holiday snaps and intimate reels of romantic moments. The modal has accompanied the all-rounder for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya Celebrates Mahieka Sharma’s Birthday

Amid the T20 World Cup 2026, Hardik Pandya decided to take time out from his busy schedule and celebrate his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s 25th birthday. The 32-year-old was accompanied by model girlfriend for India’s all four matches in the T20 World Cup 2026, including the clash against Pakistan in Colombo.

In a video that went viral on social media, Hardik was seen cutting a cake with her and feeding him a slice at a hotel in Ahmedabad, where the Men in Blue played their final group stage match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Before Mahieka’s birthday, Hardik marked Valentine’s Day by getting a tattoo featuring the letter ‘M, his girlfriend’s initial, on the back of his neck, symbolising his affection and commitment to their relationship.

Hardik Pandya sparked controversy after he was often seen travelling with Mahieka Sharma for the T20 World Cup matches despite the BCCI’s strict mandate that players are not allowed to keep their girlfriends or wives in team hotels or restricted areas during tournaments unless they keep separate arrangements at their own expenses, leading to questions about rule enforcement.

‘Please Don’t Mix Love and Game’

The viral video of Hardik Pandya celebrating her girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s 25th birthday in Ahmedabad has caught the attention of fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), as fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted strongly to the all-rounder’s personal time during the T20 World Cup.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts shared varied reactions to Hardik celebrating the birthday of her girlfriend, with many expressing concerns about mixing personal celebrations with the T20 World Cup, given the importance of the marquee event.

Others appreciated his happiness, noting he was “back in a good space” after his divorce with his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic and reminding that public celebrations often influence perception more than private reality.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Hardik Pandya has not had an ideal campaign, amassing just 87 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 155.35 in four matches. With the ball, Hardik picked five wickets at an average of 22.20 and an economy rate of 7.92 in four matches.