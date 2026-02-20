Following Pakistan's T20 WC loss to India, Shadab cited past wins, but Afridi hit back, praising the victory yet criticizing current form, urging Shadab to focus on performance rather than remarks and prove himself against top teams on the field.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi hit back at Shadab Khan after his controversial remarks on former cricketers following criticism over the Men in Green’s humiliating 61-run T20 World Cup 2026 group stage defeat to Team India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

Former Pakistan cricketers, including the likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, and Shehbad Ahmed, slammed the Salman Ali Agha-led side for performance against India and called for senior stars like Babar Azam, Shaheed Afridi, and Shadab Khan to be dropped from the T20I side, given their nderwhelming form and inability to handle pressure in big matches.

However, Shadab Khan responded to the criticism, stating that Pakistan legends did not win a match against Team India at the World Cups, whereas his team had beaten India in the 2021 T20 World Cup and achieved what past generations could not, insisting that their progress deserves respect despite India's defeat.

Afridi’s Sharp Response to Shadab’s Remarks

Responding to the controversial remarks by Shadab Khan at the press conference post-victory over Namibia, Shahid Afridi admitted that he and his past generations could not win against Team India at World Cups while Shadab Khan and his team did it, but warned that boasting about past wins was no excuse for poor current performance.

Afridi reminded Shadab that the former Pakistan teams used to perform against bigger teams rather than smaller ones.

“Shadab was absolutely right when he said that we didn't beat India in the World Cups, but his side did. They got respect after that, but they couldn't handle it. By the respect thing, I mean that after they defeated India, they could not handle the issues between them,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

“Shadab should also know that when he was not able to perform for the team, we guys stood up for him on national television, saying he is the backbone of the team.

“I know Shadab, he is a very good guy, he has always spoken to us respectfully. When people talked about us during our playing days, we always backed up our words with our actions on the field. Not against the smaller teams, we used to perform against the bigger teams,” he added.

Team India and Pakistan have met 17 times across both World Cups, ODIs, and T20Is, and the Men in Green’s only victory over India came in the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the overall record remains heavily in Team India’s favor, with the Men in Blue winning 16 of the 17 matches, underlining the Men in Blue’s historical dominance over arch-rivals in major ICC tournaments.

‘Shadad Beta, Perform for the Team’

Further speaking on Shadab Khan’s remarks, Shahid Afridi urged the Pakistan all-rounder to perform for the team rather than making such comments, while reminding him that he got into the national team without playing domestic cricket.

“So Shadab beta, aap bhi performance kariye. Beta performances karo. (Please perform). We stood by you in your difficult times; you didn't play domestic cricket, yet you still got into the national team,” the former Pakistan said.

“If you want to answer us, then do it by performing on the field. Perform and let the World Cup get over, we will get quiet after that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan officially qualified for the Super 8 after defeating Namibia and has been clubbed in Group 2 alongside Sri Lanka, England, and New Zealand.