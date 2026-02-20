The Kabaddi Associations of Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh have sanctioned the JBC Kabaddi League, set for 2026. The inaugural season will have five teams, aiming to boost emerging talent via a structured format with scouting and auctions.

The Kabaddi Association of Jharkhand, Bihar State Kabaddi Association and Chhattisgarh Kabaddi Association, all affiliated members of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), have sanctioned a state-level kabaddi tournament titled JBC Kabaddi League. The league, short for the Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh Kabaddi League, is scheduled to be held in the first half of 2026. The inaugural season will feature a total of five teams representing the three states, according to an official release.

League's Vision and Structure

JBC Kabaddi League will offer emerging talent high visibility through a structured league format backed by organised scouting, player auction and professional exposure. The league will drive fan engagement, community pride and pave a way for the development of local infrastructure required for the Kabaddi ecosystem in India.

Promoter's Role and Vision

The JBC Kabaddi League is jointly promoted by Rannvijay Singh, an Indian-based sports entrepreneur. He also serves as the director of the Bhojpuri Industry Premier League (BIPL) and is the franchise owner of the Awadh Ramdoots team in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL).

Speaking on the launch of JBC Kabaddi League's promoter Rannvijay Singh said, "State and local leagues are key growth pathways. Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh share a deep connection with kabaddi, played widely in schools and community spaces. The JBC Kabaddi League builds on this legacy by creating a structured platform that connects grassroots talent to the professional ecosystem. With the strong support of the state Kabaddi Associations, we are confident in our vision to make kabaddi mainstream and a viable career choice."

Esteemed Brand Ambassador

To further strengthen grassroots participation, the league has partnered with Randhir Singh Sehrawat as its Brand Ambassador. Popularly known as "Coach Saab," Randhir Singh Sehrawat has devoted over four decades to Indian kabaddi as a player and national-level coach. A recipient of the Arjuna Award (1997) and the National Citizen Award (1991), becoming the first kabaddi player to receive the latter, he has won 93 medals across major tournaments, including Senior Nationals, Federation Cups and All India Railway Championships. (ANI)