AJ Styles retired after losing to Gunther in a Career‑Threatening Match at the Royal Rumble. WWE has announced a tribute show for The Phenomenal One, but the event could deliver one of the biggest swerves in recent memory.

Styles might reveal himself as the masked attacker, turning his retirement into a storyline twist. Seth Rollins could even be involved, colluding with Styles to keep him active in a non‑traditional role. While Styles may not wrestle full‑time, his presence would still add star power to the product.