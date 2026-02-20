3 WWE Legends Who Could Be Revealed As Masked Mystery Attacker Haunting the Vision
Speculation grows around the masked man targeting The Vision in WWE. From Chris Jericho’s frozen AEW deal to AJ Styles’ retirement swerve and Seth Rollins’ revenge arc, three legends stand out as possible reveals heading into WrestleMania season.
Chris Jericho’s frozen AEW deal keeps WWE return possible
Rumors of Chris Jericho’s WWE comeback have circulated for months, but his AEW contract remains frozen. That situation has delayed any immediate move, yet it leaves the door open for a surprise reveal. If Jericho is unmasked as the mystery attacker, it could set up a blockbuster program for WrestleMania 42. His history with WWE and ability to reinvent himself make him a compelling candidate.
AJ Styles’ retirement swerve could shock fans
AJ Styles retired after losing to Gunther in a Career‑Threatening Match at the Royal Rumble. WWE has announced a tribute show for The Phenomenal One, but the event could deliver one of the biggest swerves in recent memory.
Styles might reveal himself as the masked attacker, turning his retirement into a storyline twist. Seth Rollins could even be involved, colluding with Styles to keep him active in a non‑traditional role. While Styles may not wrestle full‑time, his presence would still add star power to the product.
Seth Rollins’ revenge arc fits the mystery perfectly
Seth Rollins has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since being ousted from his heel group after Crown Jewel. His absence has fueled speculation that he could be the masked man. Rollins has every reason to seek revenge on his former allies, and the storyline would allow him to return dramatically. Even if he is not fully cleared for in‑ring action, the reveal could set up his anticipated rivalry and reestablish him as a central figure in WWE programming.
