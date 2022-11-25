Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA's Artemis-1 mission captures stunning pictures of the Moon | See photos here

    The moon looks spectacular in images captured by NASA's Orion spacecraft as it cruised just 81.1 miles (130 kilometers) above the lunar surface during the Artemis 1 mission's closest approach to Earth's natural satellite. Check out the stunning photos here. 

    NASA Artemis 1 mission captures stunning pictures of the Moon
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    Amazing pictures of the moon have been taken by NASA's Orion Capsule. At its closest to the moon, the Artemis 1 mission's spacecraft swept 130 kilometres (80 miles) over the lunar surface. According to a NASA press release published on Instagram, the image was obtained using Orion's optical navigational system, which records black-and-white photographs of the Earth and Moon at various phases and distances.

    Four pictures of various parts of the moon were released by NASA. The photographs made public, according to the post, are the closest ones taken of the satellite since the Apollo programme came to an end in 1975.

    Also Read | NASA's Orion spacecraft shows first images of Earth on its way to Moon

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

    The statement continued, "Orion also passed over the Apollo 11, 12, and 14 landing sites and is on its way into a far retrograde orbit, a high-altitude orbit that pulls Orion in the opposite direction from the Moon's path around Earth."

    Also Read | NASA's next-generation Artemis-1 mission finally lifts off 50 years after Apollo

    It will be the first successful flyby of the moon in fifty years for a spacecraft. Before passengers fly on a future trip, NASA's Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft will be tested on the unmanned Artemis-1 mission.

    If the mission is a success, Artemis-1 will be followed by a voyage around the moon for humans in 2024 (Artemis II), which may result in the first woman and first person of colour landing on the moon the following year.

    Also Read | Out-of-control Chinese rocket debris crashes in the Pacific Ocean

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
