In a first, UK scientists infuse lab-grown blood cells into humans

Scientists in the UK have infused blood cells grown in a laboratory into people in the first such clinical trial in the world. The amount of lab grown cells being infused varies but is around 5-10 ml - about one to two teaspoons.

Professor Cedric Ghevaert of the University of Cambridge and NHS Blood and Transplant, who is leading the research, stated that they hoped that their lab-grown red blood cells will live longer than those derived from blood donors. If our trial—the first of its kind in the world—is successful, patients who presently require frequent long-term blood transfusions will require fewer transfusions going forward, Ghevaert said in a release. This will help revolutionise their treatment.

In the trial, researchers are comparing the longevity of lab-grown cells against injections of regular red blood cells from the same donor.

The study team anticipates that the lab-grown blood cells would work better than a comparable transfusion of conventionally donated red blood cells, which comprises cells of varied ages, because they are all brand-new. The lab-grown red cells have so far been transfused into two humans. They stated they were closely watched, and no unwanted side effects were noted. Each participant is in good health. Currently, the identity of the injected volunteers are being kept a secret.

