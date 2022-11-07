Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a first, UK scientists infuse lab-grown blood cells into humans

    Scientists in the UK have infused blood cells grown in a laboratory into people in the first such clinical trial in the world. The amount of lab grown cells being infused varies but is around 5-10 ml - about one to two teaspoons.

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    In the first such clinical experiment ever conducted, researchers in the United Kingodm have infused blood cells that have been generated in a lab into human subjects.  Manufactured blood cells may eventually revolutionise therapies for patients with blood diseases including sickle cell and unusual blood types, the researchers added, if they are found to be safe and effective.

    For some persons with certain conditions, it might be challenging to locate enough well-matched donated blood, they noted. The team, which included scientists from the University of Cambridge in the UK, claimed that the blood cells were developed from donor stem cells. After that, the red blood cells were given to healthy participants.

    As part of an experiment into blood transfusion, they claimed that red blood cells that were generated in a lab had been given to another person for the first time ever.

    Professor Cedric Ghevaert of the University of Cambridge and NHS Blood and Transplant, who is leading the research, stated that they hoped that their lab-grown red blood cells will live longer than those derived from blood donors. If our trial—the first of its kind in the world—is successful, patients who presently require frequent long-term blood transfusions will require fewer transfusions going forward, Ghevaert said in a release. This will help revolutionise their treatment.

    In the trial, researchers are comparing the longevity of lab-grown cells against injections of regular red blood cells from the same donor.

    The study team anticipates that the lab-grown blood cells would work better than a comparable transfusion of conventionally donated red blood cells, which comprises cells of varied ages, because they are all brand-new. The lab-grown red cells have so far been transfused into two humans. They stated they were closely watched, and no unwanted side effects were noted. Each participant is in good health. Currently, the identity of the injected volunteers are being kept a secret.

    (WIth PTI inputs)

