Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hurricane Ian forces NASA's Artemis I moon mission to November

    NASA has determined it will focus Artemis I launch planning efforts on the launch period that opens on November 12 and closes on November 27. NASA said teams at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida conducted initial inspections Friday to assess potential impacts from the Hurricane.
     

    Hurricane Ian forces NASA Artemis 1 moon mission to November gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, NASA has delayed the launch of the Artemis I Moon mission until November. As crews finish post-storm recovery activities, NASA has decided to focus Artemis I launch preparation efforts on the November 12 to November 27 launch window.

    "Teams from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida performed preliminary inspections Friday to determine potential Hurricane Ian consequences. There was no damage to the Artemis flight gear, and the facilities are in good condition, with just little water incursion detected in a few areas," the space agency said in a statement.

    Engineers will then extend access platforms inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) surrounding the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to prepare for more inspections and to begin preparations for the next launch attempt, including retesting the mission termination system.

    Also Read | Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission

    NASA stated that management would assess the breadth of work to be completed while in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) in the following days and set a particular schedule for the next launch attempt.

    "Focusing efforts on the November launch timeframe enables time for staff at Kennedy to address the needs of their families and homes following the storm, as well as for teams to identify extra checkouts required before returning to the pad for launch," NASA explained.

    Also Read: James Webb telescope captures 'incredible' photos of Jupiter; Check out

    Artemis I is NASA's unmanned flight test that will lay the groundwork for human exploration in deep space while also demonstrating NASA's dedication and competence to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nobel Prize 2022 Svante Paabo bags award in medicine for discoveries concerning human evolution gcw

    Nobel Prize 2022: Svante Pääbo bags award in medicine for 'discoveries concerning human evolution'

    ISRO Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings loses contact report gcw

    ISRO's Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings

    NASA James Webb Hubble Telescopes capture DART asteroid collision gcw

    NASA's James Webb, Hubble Telescopes capture DART asteroid collision

    NASA DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike indian scientists gcw

    DART mission step towards preparing world for potential future asteroid strike: Indian scientists

    NASAs DART spaceship successfully strikes asteroid in first planetary defence test - adt

    NASA's DART spaceship successfully strikes asteroid in first planetary defence test

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir cop murder case: Mobile data services snapped temporarily in Jammu, Rajouri AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir cop murder case: Mobile data services snapped temporarily in Jammu, Rajouri

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here drb

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here

    Stop showing advertisements of online betting platforms: Govt tells channels and websites

    Stop showing advertisements of online betting platforms: Govt tells channels and websites

    Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with soldiers in Uttarakhand

    Rashmika Mandanna recalls being attacked by trolls for kissing scene with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda sur

    Rashmika Mandanna recalls being attacked by trolls for kissing scene with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon