    Drug developed by DRDO may reverse heart damage caused by COVID protein: Study

    The virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, has a particular protein that harms cardiac cells, according to University of Maryland researchers. The harmful effects of that protein on the heart were subsequently reversed using the medication known as 2DG.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 7:50 PM IST

    A new study has reflected that a drug has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) may reverse the heart damage caused by a protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, has a particular protein that harms cardiac cells, according to University of Maryland researchers. The harmful effects of that protein on the heart were subsequently reversed using the medication known as 2DG.

    2DG is an oral medication created by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in collaboration with DRDO. For energy, the SARS-CoV-2 virus depends on the breakdown of glucose through glycolysis. The medication slows down glycolysis and stops the virus from spreading.

    According to the study, people with COVID-19 infection had a considerably increased chance of experiencing heart muscle inflammation, irregular heart rhythms, blood clots, stroke, heart attacks, and heart failure for at least a year following infection.

    The damaging effects of the SARS-CoV-2 viral protein on the heart were then reversed by the experts, who are from the University of Maryland in Baltimore, US.

    According to senior author Zhe Han, "Our research demonstrates that individual SARS-CoV-2 proteins may each cause significant harm to certain tissues in the body, comparable to what has been shown for other viruses like HIV and Zika."

    The study found that even while researchers from all around the world quickly created vaccinations and drugs to lower the severity of COVID-19 illness, these treatments could not shield the heart or other organs from the harm that may be caused by even a minor infection.

    Fortunately, 2DG is affordable and often employed in laboratory research, according to the researchers. Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not licenced 2DG to treat illness, the medication is now undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 in India, according to the report.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 7:50 PM IST
