MP Govt launches Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana for youth; can earn upto Rs 10k stipend

• Today I am very happy to inform you that the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Government of Bharatiya Janata Party is launching a new scheme for the youth, in the interest of the youth, whose name is Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana.

• This scheme will give youth a chance to learn their desired work with new opportunities and will also get money every month.

• Revolution of social change is taking place in Madhya Pradesh, in which the participation of youth is important.

• I saw the presentation of this scheme in the cabinet meeting today. Along with the detailed discussion, how the plan will be implemented.

• We are also providing employment to the youth of our state and are also making every possible effort to connect them with self-employment.

• There is no lack of skill in the youth, only they need to be given direction, it is our duty to make the youth of our state capable and empowered

• If the youth of the state is capable and empowered, then the steps of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh will gain momentum.

• Our aim is that they should not only be limited to the job but also give employment to others, it is our continuous effort.

• We will impart requisite skills to the young citizens, and we will give them money for training them

• Only giving unemployment allowance is not the solution to the problem, we feel that giving unemployment allowance will be unfair for the aspirations and future of the youth

• The Congress government of Kamal Nath ji had talked about unemployment allowance last time, then did not even give unemployment allowance when in power, and in the name of employment, gave the training to herd cattle and play drums (Rozgaar ke naam par dhor charao, dhol bajao ki training dene lage)

• The Congress government could neither provide employment nor unemployment allowance.

• The government of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is serious at the Centre as well as in Madhya Pradesh.

• The Prime Minister distributed 71 thousand appointment letters to the youth yesterday. Recruitment of 1 lakh government posts is also ongoing in Madhya Pradesh.

• At the same time, we are also providing 2.5 lakh self-employment opportunities to youth

by organizing Rozgar Divas

• Today I am happy to say that now the youth of Madhya Pradesh will not have to wander here and there, they will be able to develop their skills with economic empowerment

• Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana will become a symbol of self-respect and respect for the youth, our initial target in the scheme is to connect one lakh youth with it.

• Youth of Madhya Pradesh between the age of 18 to 29 years will be able to participate in the Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana.

• 12th or ITI pass or highly educated youth will also be able to benefit in this scheme.

• Under the scheme, 8000 to 5th to 12th passed youth, 8500 to ITI pass, 9000 to diploma holder, and 10 thousand rupees per month to graduate or higher educated youth will be given as stipend per month.

• Through this scheme: skills will be imparted in engineering, electronics, mechanical, civil, management and marketing sectors, service sector hotel management, tourism and travel hospital, railways, IT and software development sector, industry-oriented training etc.

• Skills will also be imparted in areas wherein the student-trainee will be suitable for blue-collar jobs and jobs in gig economy after training

• Every month 75% of the fixed stipend will be paid by the state government to the student-trainee through DBT.

• Institutions will have to deposit 25% of the prescribed minimum stipend in the bank account of the student-trainee. The institutions will be free to give stipend in excess of the prescribed amount.

Industry Workshop

• May 22 to June 6, 2023 - in Madhya Pradesh and major IT/industrial centers (Pune, Bangalore, etc.)

• 1st June to 14th June 2023 - Divisional Workshops

Implementation of Mukhyamantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana

• Registration of establishments to start from 07 June 2023

• Registration for youth to start from June 15, 2023

• From July 15, 2023, the market place will start and the applications of youth to start

• Contract signing (online) to start from July 31 between youth organizations and Government of Madhya Pradesh

• Attendance of youth to start from August 1, 2023

• Government to disburse the stipend to the youth on 31 August, 2023, after 1 month from the commencement of training

