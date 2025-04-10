ETT Limited Secures ₹60 Crore International Contract; Experts Claim This Stock Could Be the Next Multibagger!

Read Full Article

Once again, the stock market is abuzz, and this time the spotlight is on ETT Limited — an emerging digital media and social media marketing company that has been progressing impressively and now finds itself in the limelight due to a historic deal. The company has recently received a major order worth ₹60 crore from Star IT Solutions Limited, a large IT company based in Hong Kong. This marks the largest international contract in ETT Limiteds history. With this deal, the company has come onto the radar of market experts and is being regarded as a potential multibagger stock for the future.

Stock Available at ₹14, Could Become a Multi-Fold Return Investment Opportunity: ETT Limited's stock is currently trading at approximately ₹14 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Code: 537707). It is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of around ₹40 crore. According to experts, after the new order, the companys valuation could rise to ₹50–100 crore. The stock is currently trading below its book value, indicating a strong undervalued opportunity that long-term investors should not overlook.

ETT Limited's Experience and New Opportunity: The company has previously worked on high-end digital projects at both national and international levels. However, this new deal will not only boost the company's revenues but also enhance its operations, brand image, and international expansion. The contract secured from Hong Kong reflects the companys global credibility, opening doors for more significant deals in the near future.

Remarkable Growth in Financial Performance, Zero Debt Model a Major Plus: The company's profit surged by 375% in FY23–24 compared to FY22–23, and in the first quarter of FY25, profits soared by an impressive 650%. This level of growth is highly commendable for a small-cap company. Moreover, the company operates on a Zero Debt model — meaning it carries no borrowings, and all growth is being driven through internal resources. The Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6, while the Earnings per Share (EPS) is approximately 1.

Strong Promoter Holding and Attractive Valuation Metrics: Promoters hold a 65% stake in ETT Limited, while FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) own around 10% — indicating substantial confidence from large investors. The Price to Earnings (PE) Ratio is currently 17, while the industry average is around 40. This means the stock is still trading significantly below its fair value, with clear signs of value unlocking ahead.

Technical Analysis Also Indicates Bullish Momentum: Technical indicators such as RSI and MACD are currently in the bullish zone. Increased trading volumes and visible breakout patterns on the charts indicate that smart investors are quietly accumulating this stock.

The future of digital media in India is extremely promising. In such a scenario, a zero-debt, profitable company like ETT Limited, available at just ₹14, represents a rare opportunity. Analysts believe that timely investment in this stock could yield multi-fold returns in the coming years.

Reference Link: https://m.bseindia.com/MAnnDet.aspx?newsid=71c12c4b-717f-48e7-9df4-fa8855ae9025&Form=STR&scrpcd=537707

