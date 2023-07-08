Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Greenchef SME IPO of Rs 53.62 crores gets listed on NSE Emerge

    In it's first Public Offering (IPO), Greenchef Appliances Ltd, the Bangalore-based home appliances manufacturer, successfully raised Rs 53.62 crores.

    Greenchef SME IPO of Rs 53.62 crores gets listed on NSE Emerge
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 7:23 PM IST

    GreenChef SME IPO Listing: Stock lists at Rs 104 at a Rs 17 /- premium on NSE Emerge 

    Greenchef Appliances Limited made a decent debut on NSE Emerge on  Thursday as the shares were listed at a premium of Rs 17 to the issue price. The shares of Greenchef  were listed at ₹104 apiece, Rs 17 higher than the issue price of ₹ 87 per share. HEM Securities Limited  are the Book Running Lead Manager of the issue. The shares hit an upper circuit of Rs 109.20 while  going to print. 

    Greenchef Appliances Ltd, the Bangalore-based home appliances manufacturer, had successfully raised  53.62 crores in its first Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO, which was open for subscription from June  23rd to June 27th, 2023, garnered overwhelming demand and was oversubscribed by close to 60 times.  

    The company currently operates three plants in Bangalore and one in Himachal Pradesh. Greenchef  Appliances Ltd aims to expand its presence in the Northern Indian markets, specifically Uttar Pradesh,  Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. The company's target audience includes the unorganized  sector, which currently holds over 60% of the Kitchen appliances market. 

    Mr. Praveen Jain, Managing Director of Greenchef Appliances Ltd, stated, "The proceeds from the IPO  will be utilized for constructing a new factory near Vasanthanarsapura (Tumkur). The facility, spanning  nearly 15 acres with a built-up area of about 2 lakh square feet, is expected to be completed between  December 2023 to March 2024. Additionally, the funds will be allocated as working capital for business  

    promotions, new product development, machinery acquisition for plant automation, and backward  integration." 

    Dr. Harish Ahuja, Senior Vice President, NSE, attend the event on behalf of NSE Limited 

    For more information, please contact: 

    Abhay Jain, GreenChef Appliances Limited 

    Chief Financial Officer 

    8139999846 

    abhay@greenchef.in 

    About Greenchef Appliances Ltd: Greenchef Appliances Ltd is a Bangalore-based home appliances  manufacturer that specializes in producing a wide range of products, including gas stoves, mixer  grinders, pressure cookers, induction cooktops, rice cookers, kettles, wet grinders, and stainless steel  utensils. The company aims to provide affordable and high-quality appliances to consumers.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 7:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kheloyar supports responsible gaming! Read on to find out more...

    Kheloyar supports responsible gaming! Read on to find out more...

    Meet Mr. Abhishek Jha, the Best Stock Market Mentor

    Meet Mr. Abhishek Jha, the Best Stock Market Mentor

    Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Ultimate 4K TVs - Shop Now, Pay Later!

    Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Ultimate 4K TVs - Shop Now, Pay Later!

    How to Pick the Best Term Insurance? A Beginners Guide

    How to Pick the Best Term Insurance? A Beginners Guide

    G20 Infrastructure Working Group meets in Rishikesh

    G20 Infrastructure Working Group meets in Rishikesh

    Recent Stories

    lifestyle Top 5: Sports Games of all time osf

    Top 5: Sports Games of all time

    Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerizes with dance moves in 'Kavaalaa' from Jailer; fans call it better than original ATG

    Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerizes with dance moves in 'Kavaalaa' from Jailer; fans call it better than original

    Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details

    Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details

    cricket Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH) osf

    Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH)

    WATCH Cars swept away, residents stranded as torrential rains trigger flash floods in Spain's Zaragoza AJR

    WATCH: Cars swept away, residents stranded as torrential rains trigger flash floods in Spain's Zaragoza

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon