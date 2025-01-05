FILM-ESQUE! Spanish woman returns to India to trace biological mother who abandoned her in 2005

Sneha, a 21-year-old Spanish woman, searches for her biological mother in India, who abandoned her and her brother 20 years ago, with the help of her adoptive mother and local authorities.

Sneha's story began in 2005, when her mother, Banalata, left her and her brother, Somu, at their rented house in Bhubaneswar. The children were later taken to an orphanage, where they were adopted by a Spanish couple, Gema Vidal and Juan Josh, in 2010. At the time, Sneha was just over one year old and his brother was just few months old.

Also Read: Kerala: MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends, FIR registered

Now, Sneha has returned to India, accompanied by her adoptive mother, Gema, to trace her roots and find her biological mother. Despite having minimal information about her past, Sneha is determined to find Banalata and understand why she was abandoned.

Sneha remained silent after she was asked whether she would scold her biological mother for abandoning her.

With the help of a retired teacher, Sneha Sudha Mishra, and the police, Sneha and Gema have made significant progress in their search. They have discovered that Banalata and her husband, Santosh, are from the Badamba-Narsinghpur area in Cuttack district.

"We found out about her parents' names from the house owner in Nayapally and later the names were verified with the police and the orphanage," Mishra said.

As the clock ticks down, Sneha's anxiety grows. She is torn between her desire to find her biological mother and her need to return to Spain to pursue her education. If she fails to find Banalata by Monday, Sneha and Gema plan to return to India in March for a longer stay.

"We have to return to Spain as Sneha has joined a training programme which should not be discontinued. If we do not get Banalata in the next 24 hours, we will come back to Bhubaneswar in March," Gema said.

Sneha's adoptive mother, Gema, has been supportive of her daughter's quest, accompanying her to India and helping her navigate the complex search process. "Sneha is very responsible and educated," Gema said. "She is the joy of our house. She is our life."

Sneha and Gema, along with Sneha Sudha Mishra, had met the city police Dev Datta Singh, who assigned the task of tracing Banalata Das and Santosh Das to two police personnel, Anjali Chhotray and Gangadhar Pradhan. The police have further contacted authorities and panchayat functionaries to find Sneha's parents.

Latest Videos