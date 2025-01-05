OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

Under the revised policy, all couples will be required to present valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in. According to OYO, this step is part of an effort to address concerns raised by civil society groups and residents in Meerut.

OYO, a leading hotel booking platform, has introduced a new policy change for its partner hotels, beginning in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The updated guidelines prohibit unmarried couples from checking into OYO partner properties, even if they have made online reservations.

The new rule will be implemented first in Meerut, with partner hotels in the city already instructed to enforce the guidelines. OYO sources indicate that the policy may be extended to other cities depending on the feedback and effectiveness of the move.

OYO has reportedly received feedback from various civil society groups and residents across different cities, urging the company to introduce measures against allowing unmarried couples to check into their hotels. "This initiative addresses concerns raised by communities who wish to ensure safe and family-friendly environments in OYO properties," said Pawas Sharma, Region Head of OYO North India.

OYO's move aims to reshape its perception in the hospitality industry. Sharma highlighted that the initiative is designed to position OYO as a trustworthy brand catering to families, students, business professionals, religious travelers, and solo tourists.

The company has also implemented several nationwide initiatives to reinforce its commitment to safe hospitality. These include conducting joint seminars with law enforcement and hotel partners, blacklisting properties involved in promoting immoral activities, and taking action against unauthorised establishments using OYO's branding.

