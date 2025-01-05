Who is Veer Pahariya? Sara Ali Khan's ex-boyfriend debuts in Sky Force

Entertainment
Veer Pahariya makes his Bollywood debut in 'Sky Force'. Sara Ali Khan plays his wife in the film
Veer Pahariya reportedly dated Sara Ali Khan before her film debut (Kedarnath) in 2018
Karan Johar hinted that Sara and Janhvi were dating two brothers on 'Koffee With Karan 7'
The brothers Karan Johar referred to were Shikhar Pahariya (Janhvi's BF) and Veer (Sara's ex)
Veer Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde. Sara once said Veer was the only person she dated
'Sky Force', directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapoor, stars Veer, Sara, Akshay Kumar, and Nimrat Kaur. It releases on January 24
