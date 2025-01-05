Entertainment

Who is Veer Pahariya? Sara Ali Khan's ex-boyfriend debuts in Sky Force

Veer Pahariya Debuts in Sky Force

Veer Pahariya makes his Bollywood debut in 'Sky Force'. Sara Ali Khan plays his wife in the film

Veer Pahariya Once Dated Sara Ali Khan

Veer Pahariya reportedly dated Sara Ali Khan before her film debut (Kedarnath) in 2018

Karan Johar Hinted at Sara-Veer Affair

Karan Johar hinted that Sara and Janhvi were dating two brothers on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

The Brothers Sara and Janhvi Dated

The brothers Karan Johar referred to were Shikhar Pahariya (Janhvi's BF) and Veer (Sara's ex)

Who is Sara Ali Khan's Ex, Veer Pahariya?

Veer Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde. Sara once said Veer was the only person she dated

Veer Pahariya's Debut Film 'Sky Force'

'Sky Force', directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapoor, stars Veer, Sara, Akshay Kumar, and Nimrat Kaur. It releases on January 24

Deepika Padukone’s 5 salwar kameez looks for tall women

(PHOTOS) Rupali Ganguly inspired 7 chic lehenga designs for festivals

Deepika Padukone inspired traditional Kanjivaram, Banarasi sarees

Deepika Padukone: Car to Bungalow; 6 expensive things owned by actor