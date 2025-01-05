West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt launches Rs 2100 allowance for women: Steps to apply

The Mamata Banerjee government will now provide Rs. 2100 per month. Find out how to enroll now.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

Lakshmi Bhandar is an excellent scheme of the state government. Lakhs of women are benefiting from this project. General category women will get Rs 1 thousand each.

article_image2

But now the state government is increasing that amount to Rs 1200. Now comes a great update. Now the state government is going to give great news for women.

article_image3

Through a special project, the women of Bengal will now be given an allowance of Rs 2100. The government will give Rs 2100 as soon as they are selected for the project.

article_image4

Currently, 1 thousand rupees are being given in this project, but later Rs 2100 will be given. Only those whose annual income is less than two and a half lakh rupees will come under this project.

article_image5

This project has been launched for the economically weaker and lower middle class. The age should be between a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 60 years. Only then will you get Rs 2100.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Two arrested for allegedly filming female students in washrooms; Hyderabad college principal among 7 booked dmn

Two arrested for allegedly filming female students in washrooms; Hyderabad college principal among 7 booked

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details AJR

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

Spanish woman returns to India to trace biological mother who abandoned her in 2005 dmn

FILM-ESQUE! Spanish woman returns to India to trace biological mother who abandoned her in 2005

Kerala: Kochi MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends dmn

Kerala: MBBS student dies after falling from hostel building while interacting with friends, FIR registered

PM Modi reiterates AAP is 'disaster' for Delhi, promises corruption-free governance if BJP wins (WATCH) snt

PM Modi reiterates AAP is 'disaster' for Delhi, promises corruption-free governance if BJP wins (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Two arrested for allegedly filming female students in washrooms; Hyderabad college principal among 7 booked dmn

Two arrested for allegedly filming female students in washrooms; Hyderabad college principal among 7 booked

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details AJR

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

Spanish woman returns to India to trace biological mother who abandoned her in 2005 dmn

FILM-ESQUE! Spanish woman returns to India to trace biological mother who abandoned her in 2005

Who is Veer Pahariya? Sara Ali Khan's ex-boyfriend debuts in Sky Force ATG

Who is Veer Pahariya? Sara Ali Khan's ex-boyfriend debuts in Sky Force

180 million people have been denied their voting rights, reveals Bangladesh CEC Nasir Uddin snt

180 million people have been denied their voting rights, reveals Bangladesh CEC Nasir Uddin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon