West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt launches Rs 2100 allowance for women: Steps to apply

The Mamata Banerjee government will now provide Rs. 2100 per month. Find out how to enroll now.

Lakshmi Bhandar is an excellent scheme of the state government. Lakhs of women are benefiting from this project. General category women will get Rs 1 thousand each.

But now the state government is increasing that amount to Rs 1200. Now comes a great update. Now the state government is going to give great news for women.

Through a special project, the women of Bengal will now be given an allowance of Rs 2100. The government will give Rs 2100 as soon as they are selected for the project.

Currently, 1 thousand rupees are being given in this project, but later Rs 2100 will be given. Only those whose annual income is less than two and a half lakh rupees will come under this project.

This project has been launched for the economically weaker and lower middle class. The age should be between a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 60 years. Only then will you get Rs 2100.

