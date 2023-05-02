Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cheese: Why Choose This Dairy Delight

    

    First Published May 2, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Cheese is one of those delicious protein rich foods that is both tasty and versatile, so there are lots of ways you can enjoy it from using it in salads to mix vegetables to starters. Cheese is a dairy product that is available in wide variety of forms, taste and texture. Cheese is a wonderful addition to a vegtarian diet and is full of healthy nutrients.
    When it comes to gaining weight, you can completely rely on cheese. It is loaded with healthy fats, proteins and other essential nutrients, making it the best weight gainer in India. In this article, we'll talk about cheese benefits of cheese on your body, the right way to have it and  precautions to  take.
     

    Benefits of Consuming Cheese

    Packed with Vitamins

    Vitamins A, B12, and D, among others, are present in cheese and play critical roles in fueling your body with the right nutrition. 

    Rich in Protein

    Protein is one of the crucial nutrients for muscles, tissue, and organs growth. And cheese is a good source of this macronutrient. However, if you are not a fan of cheese and looking for another good protein source you can try peanut butter. Plus, peanut butter prices are budget-friendly too. 
     

    Keeps the Bones Issues At Bay 

    Cheese's high calcium content suggests it may be useful in combating and keeping osteoporosis, a disease characterized by the gradual weakening and eventual brittleness of the bones at bay. 

    Helps Break Down Food

    Cheese's probiotic content means it can aid digestion and foster a thriving microbiome in the gut.
     

    May Improve Dental Health 

    Calcium, which is abundant in cheese, may help keep teeth healthy and sturdy. Possible benefit in lowering cavity rates in teeth. One possible explanation is that cheese contains casein phosphopeptides. Cheese chewing may raise pH levels in the mouth and improve dental health.
     

    Loaded With Calcium 

    Cheese has loads of calcium, a mineral necessary for healthy bones and teeth. The calcium content of one ounce of cheese is roughly 20% of the daily value.  Consuming it daily in the right amount can really maintain good calcium levels in your body. In case of calcium deficiency, get calcium tablets online only after consulting a physician. 

    The Right Way To Eat Cheese

    Cheese is a nutritious food, but like all other good foods, too much of a good thing can be bad. Approximately one ounce, or the size of a standard pair of dice, constitutes a single serving of cheese.
    Low-fat versions of popular cheeses like mozzarella and cheddar are a smart choice. However, make sure to opt for natural and organic one with no fillers and additives. These cheeses are a better option than regular cheese because they contain less saturated fat.
    Cheese makes a healthy and balanced snack when combined with whole grains like crackers or bread and fruits like apples or grapes.
     

    Precautions to Take When Consuming 

    High Sodium Content
    Sodium levels in some cheeses, particularly processed cheese, can be quite high. When possible, opt for lower-sodium options by reading labels.
     

    Not for Lactose Intolerant 

    Cheese, being a milk product, may contain lactose, the milk sugar. Those who have trouble digesting lactose should look for lactose-free cheese or avoid it altogether.
     

    Potential Allergen

    Casein, a milk protein, can trigger an allergic reaction in some people. The result could be an inflammatory response all over the body, including breakouts of acne, sneezing, and hives. 
     

    May Trigger Headaches

    Consuming a large quantity of cheese may trigger headaches and migraines. Some people may be allergic to aged cheeses because of the tyramine content. 
     

    Conclusion 
    In sum, cheese is tasty and healthy, and it has a place in a balanced diet. Cheese can be healthy if you choose low-fat varieties, eat them with whole grains and fruits, and don't overdo it. But watch out for the salt and stay away from the cheese if you're lactose intolerant or vegetarian.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
