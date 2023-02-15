Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese Embassy in Pakistan temporarily closes consular section; here's why

    The notification came after the Chinese government last week warned its citizens to exercise caution while visiting Pakistan, warning that the deteriorating security situation may put them in danger.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    China has temporarily closed down the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan due to 'technical issues', days after advising Chinese citizens in this country to be cautious due to the deteriorating security situation. 

    The embassy made this announcement on its website without going into detail regarding the "technical issue" or the closure duration.

    "Due to technical issues, the consular section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023, until further notice," the notice said. 

    Since the Pakistani Taliban group broke off a tenuous cease-fire with the government last year, there has been an increase in terrorist strikes in Pakistan. Chinese nationals working on the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have regularly been targeted by extremist groups in Pakistan, putting a sizable portion of Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure programme at risk.

    China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a USD 65 billion network of ports, highways, trains, and pipelines in Pakistan. It links China to the Arabian Sea. Pakistan's economy is anticipated to grow and modernise with the support of the BRI.

    Last April, a female suicide bomber targeted citizens of Pakistan's key ally to sabotage the relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival primarily rests, killing three Chinese professors in Karachi and their local chauffeur.

    (With inputs from PTI)

