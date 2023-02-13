Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 mn to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria; netizens fume

In a tweet, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that an unnamed citizen from his nation entered the Turkish embassy in the US and gave the help. However, the generosity of this Pakistani person was ridiculed by his fellow citizens and internet users, who questioned why the cash-strapped country, which has been suffering from a terrible economic crisis, needed assistance from an anonymous contributor.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote: “Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.”

Soon after Sharif's tweet went viral, Pakistanis questioned why the good Samaritan did not visit the Pakistani embassy considering the unstable state of their economy and the out-of-control food and energy crisis.

A Twitter user said: "And yet these same Pakistanis wouldn't donate a dime to your government. Ever wonder why, Mr Crime Minister?"

Another Twitter user quipped, “Good thing that he didn’t walk into the Pakistan embassy for the donation to be sent to Turkey. It would’ve eventually ended up in your account (like always).”

"Lol, instead ask yourself a question that why he didn't walk to the Pakistani embassy," another user tweeted.

"Interesting that this philanthropist didn't quietly walk into a Pakistani embassy and denote this money for flood relief. Wonder why?," commented author Ayesha Siddiqa.

Pakistan has been facing an unprecedented economic crisis as the country's rupee recorded a historic low of 275 to the US dollar. Pakistan's inflation rate has increased to over 27%, a record high and its highest level since 1975. The nation no longer has enough foreign exchange reserves to even fund a month's worth of imports, as they have fallen to their lowest level since 1998.

