Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 mn to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria; netizens fume

    In a tweet, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that an unnamed citizen from his nation entered the Turkish embassy in the US and gave the help. However, the generosity of this Pakistani person was ridiculed by his fellow citizens and internet users, who questioned why the cash-strapped country, which has been suffering from a terrible economic crisis, needed assistance from an anonymous contributor.

    Anonymous Pakistani donates USD 30 million to earthquake hit Turkey Syria netizens fume gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    An anonymous Pakistani visited the Turkish embassy and made a remarkable gesture of generosity by giving $30 million to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The development was confirmed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif claimed that an anonymous Pakistani national donated $30 million to the Turkish embassy in the United States in aid.

    Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote: “Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.”

    Also Read | 'Thank you, India': Turkish ambassador Firat Sunel extends gratitude for earthquake relief

    Soon after Sharif's tweet went viral, Pakistanis questioned why the good Samaritan did not visit the Pakistani embassy considering the unstable state of their economy and the out-of-control food and energy crisis.

    A Twitter user said: "And yet these same Pakistanis wouldn't donate a dime to your government. Ever wonder why, Mr Crime Minister?" 

    Another Twitter user quipped, “Good thing that he didn’t walk into the Pakistan embassy for the donation to be sent to Turkey. It would’ve eventually ended up in your account (like always).”

    Also Read | 'Hero of the day': New video of baby rescued 128 hours after Turkey earthquake goes viral

    "Lol, instead ask yourself a question that why he didn't walk to the Pakistani embassy," another user tweeted.

    "Interesting that this philanthropist didn't quietly walk into a Pakistani embassy and denote this money for flood relief. Wonder why?," commented author Ayesha Siddiqa.

    Pakistan has been facing an unprecedented economic crisis as the country's rupee recorded a historic low of 275 to the US dollar. Pakistan's inflation rate has increased to over 27%, a record high and its highest level since 1975. The nation no longer has enough foreign exchange reserves to even fund a month's worth of imports, as they have fallen to their lowest level since 1998.

    Also Read | Pakistan govt approves new tax on electricity to meet IMF bailout conditions: Report

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China claims US balloons entered its airspace over ten times since January 2022; know details - adt

    China claims US balloons entered its airspace over ten times since January 2022; know details

    Thank you, India Turkish ambassador Firat Sunel extends gratitude for earthquake relief AJR

    'Thank you, India': Turkish ambassador Firat Sunel extends gratitude for earthquake relief

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim snt

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim

    Hero of the day New video of baby rescued 128 hours after Turkey earthquake goes viral watch gcw

    'Hero of the day': New video of baby rescued 128 hours after Turkey earthquake goes viral

    US fighter jet F-16 shoots down another mysterious flying object over Michigan State, third in 3 days AJR

    US fighter jet F-16 shoots down another mysterious flying object over Michigan State, third in 3 days

    Recent Stories

    They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy AJR

    'They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy

    MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India vma

    MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India

    China claims US balloons entered its airspace over ten times since January 2022; know details - adt

    China claims US balloons entered its airspace over ten times since January 2022; know details

    Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri 'happy' Prabhakaran is alive; expresses desire to meet LTTE supremo snt

    TN Congress chief KS Alagiri 'happy' Prabhakaran is alive; expresses desire to meet LTTE supremo

    Apple Watch may reportedly introduce camera soon patent reveals a lot of details gcw

    Apple Watch may reportedly introduce camera soon, patent reveals details

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon