Shivangi Joshi Inspired Affordable Salwar Suits Under 1K

Lifestyle
Fans adore Shivangi Joshi, from her acting to her fashion. Here's a simple and stylish salwar suit collection of the actress that can be bought under ₹1000.
Shivangi has styled a lining pattern kurti with matching cigarette pants and dupatta. Such designs are easily available for ₹1k in the market. Wear it with oxidized earrings.
The demand for Chinkari suits increases in summer. If you want something light but with embroidery work, take inspiration from this. You can easily buy such suits online-offline.
Too bright colors don't look good in the office. In such a situation, buy a cotton printed suit. It is available from V neck to round neck.
The magic of floral work is speaking volumes this year. This suit, which is light but looks flashy, suits women of all ages. It can easily be bought for ₹1 thousand.
If you don't have a big budget, then buy this type of long length printed kurti instead of a kurta set. Nowadays it is being liked a lot. You will get it in the range of 500-600.
If you like bright colors then buy a simple red color suit. There is a little work on the neck here, although you can also buy plain kurti and printed cigarette pants.
Sadhguru's 30% diet challenge: Can more fruit boost your health?
Ditch Black Eyeliner! 5 Holographic Eyeliners for Multichrome Eyes
6 Big Mistakes You Make While Cooking Pasta?
Do you know Shikhar Dhawan uses Shilajit? Discover its benefits