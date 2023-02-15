Pakistan Marines fish in troubled waters of Sir Creek, get befitting response from BSF

The situation along the strategically-important Sir Creek area has reached a point wherein the Indian and Pakistani sides had to deploy their men and resources about a week ago.

The ceasefire on land borders between the troops of India and Pakistan may be holding the ground for now but the situation in the Indian waters seems to be aggravating with the Pakistan Marines's aggressive posturing against India's Border Security Force in the strategically-important Sir Creek area.

The situation has reached a point wherein the Indian and Pakistani sides had to deploy their men and resources about a week ago.

Sources in the security establishment said that the ground situation started changing after the Pakistani marine objected to India's habitat improvement projects.

As per the sources, when the BSF started improving habitats on its own side, the Pakistani marines opposed it and mobilised its fast attack crafts (AFC) and boats. However, the sources also stated that the Pakistani side got a befitting reply with the mobilization of matching strength from the Indian side. It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Marines is a part of the Pakistani Navy.

Several rounds of meetings were held between the two sides at the local level to calm down the tense situation along the 98-km long narrow strip of water.

Presently, the BSF operates floating Border Out Posts and a limited number of FACs. The floating Border Out Posts are vessels meant for carrying out operations that a border outpost would require if it were on land.

It should be added here that the BSF Gujarat Sector has established permanent bases along the Sir Creek and Harami Nalla area with the objective of enhancing its presence.

The BSF Gujarat sector has the responsibility to secure the 862-km-long Indo-Pak international border, right from Barmer in Rajasthan to Rann of Kutch and Creek area in Gujarat. Since independence, Kashmir, Siachen, and Sir Creek have been border disputes that are yet not resolved.

The two countries have disputes over the demarcation of the boundary between Sindh in Pakistan and Gujarat in India. The area, which has tough weather and terrain, also witnessed a war between troops of the two countries in 1965.

