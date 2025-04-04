user
'95% of Indian women don't know that sex is for enjoyment...', says 'Panchayat' actress Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta recently spoke about how Indian cinema has shaped perceptions of sex, influencing both men and women. She highlighted the impact of financial independence on women's choices and stressed the need to normalize discussions on sex, as many still view it as a duty rather than a source of mutual pleasure

Published: Apr 4, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Neena Gupta reflected on how Indian movies have historically shaped people's understanding of sex and relationships. She shared that, during her younger years, she mistakenly believed that kissing could result in pregnancy, as this was the impression conveyed by films. According to her, movies often portrayed a woman's primary goal as finding a man, while men were taught to see themselves as dominant figures in relationships—a notion that still persists in many films today.

Financial Independence and Changing Dynamics

Gupta highlighted how the financial empowerment of women has brought about significant societal changes. She noted that with more women earning their own money, divorce rates have increased because they no longer tolerate unfair treatment in relationships. In the past, many women remained in unhappy marriages due to a lack of financial independence and education. Now, with some women even out-earning their male counterparts, the traditional power balance is shifting.


Need to Normalize Conversations About Sex

The actress emphasized the importance of breaking the taboo around discussing sex in India. She believes that open conversations about the topic would lead to its normalization, reducing the stigma and unwanted attention women often face. She expressed her concern that many women remain unaware of their own sexual desires and continue to view sex solely as a means of pleasing men or bearing children, rather than as a source of mutual enjoyment.

A Changing Perspective on Sexuality

Gupta remarked that a vast majority of Indian women are unaware that sex can be pleasurable for them as well. She estimated that around 95% of women still consider it a duty rather than a source of enjoyment. Only a small fraction, she noted, have begun to embrace the idea that intimacy can be fulfilling for both partners. Despite this, she also opined that sex is often given excessive importance in discussions.

