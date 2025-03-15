BIZARRE! Pakistan International Airlines flight lands in Lahore with missing rear wheel, probe launched

A PIA flight from Karachi landed in Lahore with a missing wheel, prompting an immediate investigation. Authorities are exploring whether the wheel was missing from the start or detached mid-flight, even considering the possibility of theft.

BIZARRE! Pakistan International Airlines flight lands in Lahore with missing rear wheel, probe launched
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) domestic flight landed at Lahore airport with a missing wheel, as confirmed by an official. The incident occurred during Thursday morning's landing.

The PIA flight PK-306, travelling from Karachi to Lahore, was discovered to have a missing rear wheel upon landing at Lahore airport, according to the official.

A PIA official informed news agency PTI that an investigation had commenced. They are examining whether the aircraft departed Karachi without the wheel or if it detached during take-off. "Preliminary observations suggest that one of the rear wheels was in poor condition when the aircraft departed Karachi," the official said.

Meanwhile, a PIA spokesperson stated that Airlines' flight safety and Lahore airport teams are investigating the incident and will present their findings. He assured that the aircraft's design accounts for such situations, ensuring passenger and equipment safety. The investigation will also consider the unlikely possibility of wheel theft, as mentioned by the spokesperson.

The PK-306 completed a normal landing as scheduled, according to the spokesperson. Passengers disembarked normally, and the missing wheel was noticed during the captain's routine walk-around inspection. The aircraft's main landing gear was missing one of its six wheels.

