YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira, Armaan face new new villain; Read

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not decreasing. Currently, the show features Rohit's death, and Abhira and Arman have returned to Poddar House, leading to many twists
The show will now depict Ruhi's deteriorating condition due to Rohit's death. Abhira will become worried, thinking she made a mistake by making Ruhi a surrogate mother
Then, while talking to Arman, she says that Ruhi is currently weak and alone. Ruhi overhears their conversation and says that the decision was solely hers
On the other hand, Kaveri's business is in bad shape. Everyone wants Arman to take over again, but Kaveri is against it
Meanwhile, Vidya pressures Arman to join the Poddar firm. He says he won't join a firm of selfish people. Then Madhav convinces him
Vidya forces Arman to become Rohit. She gives him Rohit's coat and asks him to sit in Rohit's chair at the firm
Abhira gets upset seeing Vidya's method. It will be interesting to see how Abhira reacts to this. It will also be interesting to see what Ruhi does with Abhira's child
