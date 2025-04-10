user
user icon

Delhi: Man held for allegedly creating fake Insta profile, uploading woman's morphed 'nude' photographs

A man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram profile in the name of a woman, uploading her morphed nude photographs and phone number.

Delhi: Man held for allegedly creating fake Insta profile, uploading woman's morphed 'nude' photographs shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 10, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

A man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram profile in the name of a woman, uploading her morphed nude photographs and phone number, Delhi police said on Thursday.

According to Delhi police, the accused identified as Divanshu was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed on March 11 by a woman at a cyber police station in the outer district. The complainant alleged that an unknown person created a fake Instagram account in her name, causing severe harassment and breach of privacy.

Following the complaint, police initiated an investigation and uncovered critical information related to the suspected Instagram account. The probe led officers to critical information, including the IP address, email ID, and mobile number used to operate the account. The examination of call detail records (CDRs) further helped pinpoint the suspect's location.

Based on these findings, a targeted raid was executed at the identified location, which resulted in the successful apprehension of the individual.

Also read: Days before daughter's wedding, UP woman elopes with would-be son-in-law with jewellery and cash

During interrogation, the accused Divanshu confessed to creating the fake account and uploading objectionable content.

Police have registered a case under Section 67(A) of the IT Act, 2000. The electronic device used to morph the images and operate the fake profile was also recovered.

The accused was apprehended in the case, and the police seized the recovered item. 

Also read: Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dalit girl on her periods made to sit outside classroom during Class 8 exam in Tamil Nadu (WATCH) shk

Dalit girl on her periods forced to sit outside classroom during Class 8 exam in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demands public execution for 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana dmn

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demands public execution for 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

New milestone in Kerala tourism: Malaysia airlines brings wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram anr

New milestone in Kerala tourism: Malaysia Airlines brings wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram

BJP to reach out to Muslim community to apprise them on merit of Waqf Amendment Act dmn

BJP to reach out to Muslim community to apprise them on merit of Waqf Amendment Act

Countering double jeopardy, diplomacy: How India secured Tahawwur Rana's extradition from US shk

Countering double jeopardy, diplomacy: How India secured Tahawwur Rana's extradition from US

Recent Stories

Kerala High Court urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad landslide-affected individuals dmn

Kerala High Court urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad landslide-affected individuals

Hunza Valley's Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan MEG

Hunza Valley’s Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan

Qatar Gold Rate on April 10 2025: 24k 8 gm gold price RISES by QAR 44 anr

Qatar Gold Rate on April 10: 24k 8 gm gold price RISES by QAR 44

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL HRD

Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL

BREAKING: 'Not renewed Pakistani documents in decades': Pakistan's 1st reaction on Tahawwur Rana extradition shk

'Not renewed his Pakistani documents in decades': Pakistan’s 1st reaction on Tahawwur Rana extradition

Recent Videos

'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Hafiz Saeed Urged Pak to Block NATO Supply Routes after $10M Bounty

Asianet News Rewind | When Hafiz Saeed Urged Pak to Block NATO Supply Routes after $10M Bounty

Video Icon
IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

Video Icon
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon