Delhi: Man held for allegedly creating fake Insta profile, uploading woman's morphed 'nude' photographs

A man was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Instagram profile in the name of a woman, uploading her morphed nude photographs and phone number, Delhi police said on Thursday.

According to Delhi police, the accused identified as Divanshu was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed on March 11 by a woman at a cyber police station in the outer district. The complainant alleged that an unknown person created a fake Instagram account in her name, causing severe harassment and breach of privacy.

Following the complaint, police initiated an investigation and uncovered critical information related to the suspected Instagram account. The probe led officers to critical information, including the IP address, email ID, and mobile number used to operate the account. The examination of call detail records (CDRs) further helped pinpoint the suspect's location.

Based on these findings, a targeted raid was executed at the identified location, which resulted in the successful apprehension of the individual.

During interrogation, the accused Divanshu confessed to creating the fake account and uploading objectionable content.

Police have registered a case under Section 67(A) of the IT Act, 2000. The electronic device used to morph the images and operate the fake profile was also recovered.

The accused was apprehended in the case, and the police seized the recovered item.

