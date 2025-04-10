user
user icon

Countering double jeopardy, diplomacy: How India secured Tahawwur Rana's extradition from US

India, represented by a robust team of legal experts, successfully argued before US authorities that the principle of double jeopardy is determined by the specific elements of the crime rather than the defendant's conduct.

Countering double jeopardy, diplomacy: How India secured Tahawwur Rana's extradition from US shk
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Sources have told ANI that there are two factors which have played a role in India securing Rana's extradition. The first was legal arguments that countered the double jeopardy offense. India, represented by a robust team of legal experts, successfully argued before US authorities that the principle of double jeopardy is determined by the specific elements of the crime rather than the defendant's conduct.

Indian officials refuted Rana's claim of double jeopardy, emphasizing that his prosecution under India's stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act does not violate this principle.

The counsel for Tahawwur Rana had urged the US Supreme Court to review the lower court's decision to extradite him to India, citing the principle of double jeopardy, which prevents a person from being tried or punished twice for the same offence.

The second factor that led to the country's success in securing the extradition was India's diplomatic influence. Sources close to the extradition process revealed that India's strong diplomatic presence, global standing, and amicable relations with the United States played a pivotal role in expediting Rana's extradition, overcoming legal obstacles along the way.

Also read: 'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Trial court records related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that were called from Mumbai to Delhi at the end of January, naming Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley as accused, were recently received by the Patiala House Court, as per official sources.

In January, Delhi's Patiala House Court recalled its trial court records related to the Mumbai attacks, following an application filed by the NIA requesting their retrieval from Mumbai.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Central government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as a Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trials and other matters related to the NIA case.

Also read: 16 years later, will Tahawwur Rana pay for 26/11 Mumbai carnage?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dalit girl on her periods made to sit outside classroom during Class 8 exam in Tamil Nadu (WATCH) shk

Dalit girl on her periods forced to sit outside classroom during Class 8 exam in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demands public execution for 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana dmn

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demands public execution for 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

New milestone in Kerala tourism: Malaysia airlines brings wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram anr

New milestone in Kerala tourism: Malaysia Airlines brings wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram

BJP to reach out to Muslim community to apprise them on merit of Waqf Amendment Act dmn

BJP to reach out to Muslim community to apprise them on merit of Waqf Amendment Act

Delhi: Man held for allegedly creating fake Insta profile, uploading woman's morphed 'nude' photographs shk

Delhi: Man held for allegedly creating fake Insta profile, uploading woman's morphed 'nude' photographs

Recent Stories

Kerala High Court urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad landslide-affected individuals dmn

Kerala High Court urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad landslide-affected individuals

Hunza Valley's Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan MEG

Hunza Valley’s Herbal tea: Fights cancer and boosts lifespan

Qatar Gold Rate on April 10 2025: 24k 8 gm gold price RISES by QAR 44 anr

Qatar Gold Rate on April 10: 24k 8 gm gold price RISES by QAR 44

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL HRD

Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 knocks vs DC in IPL

BREAKING: 'Not renewed Pakistani documents in decades': Pakistan's 1st reaction on Tahawwur Rana extradition shk

'Not renewed his Pakistani documents in decades': Pakistan’s 1st reaction on Tahawwur Rana extradition

Recent Videos

'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Hafiz Saeed Urged Pak to Block NATO Supply Routes after $10M Bounty

Asianet News Rewind | When Hafiz Saeed Urged Pak to Block NATO Supply Routes after $10M Bounty

Video Icon
IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

IPL Game On GT vs RR Post-Match Analysis: Rajasthan Tumble Against High-Flying Gujarat Titans

Video Icon
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon