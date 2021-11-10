  • Facebook
    TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app globally in October 2021 with 57 mn installations

    Meesho, located in Bengaluru, has surpassed Zoom to reach the eighth rank on Sensor Tower's global list for October. The app received the most downloads on Android (Google Play), where it ranked seventh. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 8:48 PM IST
    According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app globally in October 2021, with over 57 million installations. The short-video platform received the highest downloads in Douyin, China (17%), followed by the United States (11%). TikTok used to be extremely popular in India, but it is now prohibited for security concerns. TikTok was followed by Meta-owned (previously Facebook) products such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, which claimed the second, third, and fourth rankings. Surprisingly, Telegram was the fifth most downloaded app in the globe last month, according to research.

    Following the major Facebook outage, which helped Telegram attract 70 million new users, the business revealed that the app had crossed one billion installations on Google Play Store earlier this month. Meesho, an Indian social e-commerce app, ranked seventh with 25 million instalments across platforms last month. According to Sensor Tower, Instagram has over 56 million downloads across app stores, representing a 31% increase from October 2020. India had the highest percentage of Instagram instals, at 39 percent, followed by Brazil at 6 percent.

    Also Read | India becomes Telegram's biggest market, downloads cross 1 billion

    As previously said, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram rounded up the top five most installed non-gaming applications globally, although specific install statistics are unknown. According to the business, these predictions encompass worldwide downloads for the App Store and Google Play between October 1 and October 31, 2021. Meesho, located in Bengaluru, has surpassed Zoom to reach the eighth rank on Sensor Tower's global list for October. The app received the most downloads on Android (Google Play), where it ranked seventh. The actual number of downloads is unknown. However, the app now has over 100 million downloads on Google Play.

    Also Read | Over 70 million new users joined Telegram during Facebook outage, announces founder

    Sensor Tower said earlier this month that Meesho was India's most downloaded app across all sectors in May, after Instagram, WhatsApp, Google, Amazon, and Flipkart. Capcut, a video editing programme that replaced Share VPN in September, is another new addition to the worldwide list.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 8:48 PM IST
