Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE vows to contribute additional $15 million to UN Women

    The UAE has been a longtime supporter of UN Women and has pledged to contribute $15 million over the next three years (2023-25).

    UAE vows to contribute additional $15 million to UN Women anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    The UAE, a longtime supporter of UN Women, has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing gender equality, the Women, Peace and Security agenda, as well as the empowerment of women and girls globally by pledging an additional $15 million to UN Women over the next three years (2023-2025) in a pledge made on June 15 in New York.

    Also read: Kenyan cult leader told followers to starve to 'meet Jesus'; over 300 bodies found, 600 may still be missing

    In a meeting with Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, disclosed the contribution.

    The meeting was attended by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; Amierah Al Hefeiti, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; and Abdulla Al Harthi and Advisor to the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs - Minister Al Kaabi.

    “We firmly believe that the full, equal and meaningful participation and inclusion of women across society is essential for achieving sustainable development and lasting peace,” stated Minister Al Kaabi.

    “This partnership will not only contribute to the Women, Peace and Security agenda - it will also advance the role of women and girls in climate action in the lead-up to and throughout COP28 in the UAE, as well as foster tolerance and peaceful co-existence, especially in light of yesterday’s historic resolution.”

    Currently, the UAE will hold its position on the UN Women Executive Board until 2025. It had previously held the offices of Board Member from 2013 to 2019 and President in 2017. The UAE has so far given more than $46 million in voluntary contributions, making it one of the organization's top global donors and the region's biggest contributor.

    Also read: Violence flares up in Manipur; mobs clash with security forces, BJP leaders' houses targetted
     

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature anr

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature

    UAE: Abu Dhabi issues warning to over 10,000 food outlets for food safety violations anr

    UAE: Abu Dhabi issues warning to over 10,000 food outlets for food safety violations

    Etihad Airways announces special fares for summer holidays; CHECK anr

    Etihad Airways announces special fares for summer holidays; CHECK

    UAE: Global Village gets a New opening date; Check anr

    UAE: Global Village gets a New opening date; Check

    UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050 anr

    UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050

    Recent Stories

    Violence flares up in Manipur mobs clash with security forces BJP leaders houses targetted gcw

    Violence flares up in Manipur; mobs clash with security forces, BJP leaders' houses targetted

    Retired Lt Gen compares Manipur situation to Syria; Ex-Army chief tags PM Modi to seek 'urgent attention'

    Retired Lt Gen compares Manipur situation to Syria; Ex-Army chief tags PM Modi to seek 'urgent attention'

    Father's Day 2023: 7 best books to gift your dads ADC

    Father's Day 2023: 7 best books to gift your dads

    Thalapathy Vijay's piece of advice motivates students; Here's what he said vma

    Thalapathy Vijay's piece of advice motivates students; Here's what he said

    Adipurush row Priyanka Chaturvedi slams director writer for pedestrian dialogues demands apology gcw

    Adipurush row: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams director, writer for 'pedestrian dialogues', demands apology

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon