UAE vows to contribute additional $15 million to UN Women

The UAE has been a longtime supporter of UN Women and has pledged to contribute $15 million over the next three years (2023-25).

The UAE, a longtime supporter of UN Women, has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing gender equality, the Women, Peace and Security agenda, as well as the empowerment of women and girls globally by pledging an additional $15 million to UN Women over the next three years (2023-2025) in a pledge made on June 15 in New York.

In a meeting with Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, disclosed the contribution.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; Amierah Al Hefeiti, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; and Abdulla Al Harthi and Advisor to the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs - Minister Al Kaabi.

“We firmly believe that the full, equal and meaningful participation and inclusion of women across society is essential for achieving sustainable development and lasting peace,” stated Minister Al Kaabi.

“This partnership will not only contribute to the Women, Peace and Security agenda - it will also advance the role of women and girls in climate action in the lead-up to and throughout COP28 in the UAE, as well as foster tolerance and peaceful co-existence, especially in light of yesterday’s historic resolution.”

Currently, the UAE will hold its position on the UN Women Executive Board until 2025. It had previously held the offices of Board Member from 2013 to 2019 and President in 2017. The UAE has so far given more than $46 million in voluntary contributions, making it one of the organization's top global donors and the region's biggest contributor.

