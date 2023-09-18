UAE: Public holiday announced for Prophet's birthday; Check

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared the official paid holiday to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Federal government employees will have a holiday on Friday, September 29.

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared the official paid holiday to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Federal government employees will have a holiday on Friday, September 29. For most government workers, the holiday turns into a three-day weekend as they have Saturday and Sunday off. Due to the UAE Cabinet's decision to provide both public and private sector employees the equal amount of leave days, private sector employees will also have Friday off.

Due to the National Day holidays falling on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday — this would be the last extended weekend in the UAE.

Residents had a number of long weekends this year, including a six-day vacation to commemorate the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.

Despite the fact that the official holidays for 2024 have not yet been revealed, residents are anticipated to enjoy a six-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha. Milad un Nabi (Mawlid), traditionally observed by Muslims on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is a day of considerable spiritual significance in the Islamic world.