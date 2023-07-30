Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision

    The latest Cabinet decision addresses tax payment and refund policies as well as a trustee's obligations in bankruptcy situations. The MoF stated that it is essential to regularly update any relevant legislation and offer appropriate guidance on how the UAE tax system works in light of the June implementation of corporation tax.

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    The UAE's Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced the release of a new Cabinet resolution on Saturday that modifies several important parts of tax procedures, including payments, refunds, and obligations in bankruptcy cases, among others. The MoF stated that it is essential to regularly update any relevant legislation and offer appropriate guidance on how the UAE tax system works in light of the June implementation of corporation tax. It added that these actions are part of efforts to ensure compliance.

    Also read: Ashoka University founder Vineet Gupta explains impact of Liberal Arts University on student's life

    The latest Cabinet decision addresses tax payment and refund policies as well as a trustee's obligations in bankruptcy situations.

    It specifies the commercial books and accounting records that must be kept, as well as the time frame and technique for doing so. The decision also contains revisions regarding the conditions and restrictions for registering a tax agent as well as the steps for de-listing an agent.

    The terms and conditions for such reconciliations, as well as procedures linked to reconciliation in tax evasion offenses, are other significant enhancements.

    With effect from August 1, this new decision repeals and replaces the previous executive regulation on tax procedures and harmonises definitions, practises, and other elements with the New Tax Procedures Law, which went into effect on March 1.

    However, the ministry emphasised that Clause 2 of Article (12), which outlines the requirements for juridical persons seeking to be registered in the Register of Tax Agents, will take effect on December 1.

    Also read: Aluva sexual abuse & murder case: 5-year-old girl laid to rest, Kerala Police tweets 'sorry daughter'
     

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE President's brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; 3-day mourning announced anr

    UAE President's brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; 3-day mourning announced

    Saudi Arabia offers highest salaries for expats in world; Report anr

    Saudi Arabia offers highest salaries for expats in world; Report

    UAE vows to donate $100 million for countries affected by illegal migration anr

    UAE vows to donate $100 million to countries affected by illegal migration

    Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf snt

    Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf

    UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year anr

    UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH snt

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said RBA

    Vijay Varma on girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 2 crore diamond ring; here's what he said

    Aluva sexual abuse murder case 5 year old girl laid to rest Kerala Police tweets sorry daughter gcw

    Aluva sexual abuse & murder case: 5-year-old girl laid to rest, Kerala Police tweets 'sorry daughter'

    Ashoka University Founder Vineet Gupta explains - Impact of a Liberal Arts University on a student's life

    Ashoka University founder Vineet Gupta explains impact of Liberal Arts University on student's life

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly anr

    Kerala: Beypore port receives ISPS code; Foreign ships to dock directly

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon