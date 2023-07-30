Ashoka University founder Vineet Gupta explains impact of Liberal Arts University on student's life

Deciding the right path to higher education can be overwhelming for students seeking a successful and fulfilling career. While specialised fields and professional degrees may seem enticing, there's a growing awareness of the incredible potential a Liberal Arts University can offer. This awareness is further pushed by NEP (National Education Policy, 2020), which emphasises interdisciplinary learning, cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset and liberal arts in a big way.

For students who are not going after Engineering, Medical related careers, Liberal arts is an emergent viable education option. In fact, a career in Public relations has become much sought after a Liberal arts education and similarly a whole lot of new age communications oriented and social sector related jobs.

Discovering Passion and Purpose:

At a Liberal Arts University, students are given the perfect platforms and opportunities to embark on a journey of self-discovery, unravelling their hidden interests and passions. It is incredible how the guidance and support they receive can ignite a passion, filling their hearts with purpose. Unlike traditional universities, liberal arts education allows them to explore and find their calling at their own pace.

Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder, aptly says, “Experiences like these are transformative; they have the power to nurture students' genuine interests and talents, shaping them into well-rounded and enlightened individuals.”

Cultivating Critical Thinking:

In Liberal Arts universities, students can gain multiple perspectives and develop critical thinking, analytical reasoning, and problem-solving skills. By not limiting students to one area of study, students can approach various complex problems from different angles. They are encouraged to explore varied subjects and gather a chance to broaden their horizons. Such skills are invaluable in today’s evolving world, enabling them to innovate, adapt and compete globally.

Nurturing Empathy and Cultural Awareness:

Students opting for liberal arts get exposed to diverse cultures, literature, history, social ideas, and issues. Such a multidisciplinary approach helps them develop a genuine appreciation for diversity and inclusivity. Beyond just acquiring practical skills, liberal arts education helps develop an empathetic outlook, making them compassionate individuals. These qualities can mould them into holistic leaders driven by social responsibility.

Fostering Lifelong Learning:

Vineet Gupta highlights, “A Liberal Arts University sparks a lifelong love for learning and knowledge that extends far beyond graduation. It is like planting a seed of curiosity and passion that continues to grow with the students throughout their lives. Even after leaving the university, this learning drive remains, and it helps them climb the success ladder, adapt to the dynamic job market and sustain in the ever-evolving world.”

Wesleyan University in the US, University of Birmingham in the UK, and other top-ranked Liberal Arts universities have embraced the ethos of the liberal arts, and their graduates have made important contributions to different sectors, including academia, research, and public service. Many alumni have become influential leaders in politics, science, and arts, shaping policies and cultural trends on a global scale. Vineet Gupta of Ashoka University mentions that Ashoka is a leading higher education institution in India offering liberal arts education.

The university focuses on providing a holistic education, nurturing empathy, and promoting cultural awareness. By exposing students to diverse perspectives and encouraging intellectual curiosity, Ashoka University has produced graduates that are making meaningful contributions in various fields, ranging from social entrepreneurship to academia and public policy, driving positive societal change.

The impact of a Liberal Arts University on a student's life extends far beyond academic knowledge. In today's technology-centric landscape, students require diverse skill sets and a holistic approach to learning. Liberal arts education is not merely about earning a living; it empowers individuals to make a difference, and a Liberal Arts University is a key to creating such an environment. As Steve Jobs famously stated, “Apple believes that the combination of technology, liberal arts, and humanities leads to remarkable achievements that resonate with our innermost passions.”