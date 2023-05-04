UAE: Emirates, Etihad sign MoU to expand interline agreement; Passengers can avail more travel options

The new partnership offers tourists who want to explore the UAE the convenience of one-stop ticketing for their entire trip as well as quick baggage check-in.

Dubai: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways to broaden their interline agreement and give tourists more itinerary choices when visiting the United Arab Emirates. This groundbreaking arrangement between the two UAE carriers intends to take advantage of chances to increase tourism to the UAE from important source markets by allowing travelers to enjoy many locations on a single itinerary.

Customers of each airline will be able to book a single ticket for travel this summer that will allow them to arrive in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi and return without interruption at the other airport. The new partnership offers tourists who want to explore the UAE the convenience of one-stop ticketing for their entire trip as well as quick baggage check-in.

Each carrier will concentrate on building incoming interline traffic from specific points in Europe and China in the early stages of the enlarged interline in order to draw tourists to the UAE.

The 'open jaw' design will enable travellers to explore as much of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or any other emirate as possible while saving time by avoiding the need to fly home via their arrival airport.

Customers flying into the UAE also have the alternative of "multi-city flights," which allow them to simply depart from one city on the networks of both carriers before returning to a different location offered by either Emirates or Etihad.

In the presence of Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, and other senior executives, Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, and Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Airways, signed the Memorandum of Understanding at Arabian Travel Market.

