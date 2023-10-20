Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UAE: British Airways to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year; ticket prices announced

    British Airways will resume its daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year after a hiatus of four years. Also, low-cost airline Air Arabia of Sharjah has added a new route to Giza City, Egypt.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: After a four-year break, British Airways will start operating daily flights to Abu Dhabi in the coming year, Abu Dhabi Airports said on Friday (Oct 20). The route between Abu Dhabi and London, which will start running on April 20, 2024, is now open for bookings. A Boeing 787-9 aircraft will fly the new service between London Heathrow and the new Terminal A of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

    To commemorate the inauguration, British Airways is offering return flights starting at £449 (Dh2,000) for economy class and £1,999 (Dh8,900) for business class, both of which are able to be booked till October 29.

    Meanwhile, low-cost airline Air Arabia of Sharjah has added a new route to Giza City, Egypt, the company stated on Friday.

    Starting on December 6, five direct flights per week will run between Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) and Sphinx International Airport (SPX), which is situated in Giza, a suburb of Cairo. Following Cairo International Airport, Borg Al-Arab International Airport, and Sohag International Airport, this will be Air Arabia's fourth destination in Egypt from Sharjah.

    Bookings for the return flights are now open on the Air Arabia website, by calling its call centre, and through travel agencies. The flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
     

