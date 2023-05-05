Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress nurtured terror for the sake of vote bank politics,' says PM Modi

    The Prime Minister also said the movie 'The Kerala Story' is said to be a work based on the terrorists' deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state and accused the Congress of indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress nurtured terror for the sake of vote bank politics,' says PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    In a fresh attack against Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 5) alleged that for the sake of vote bank politics, the grand old party has nurtured, given shelter and surrendered before terror.

    The Prime Minister also said the movie 'The Kerala Story' is said to be a work based on the terrorists' deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state and accused the Congress of indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations.

    PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka election speech; says film exposes terror conspiracy (WATCH)

    "To make Karnataka number one state in the country, law and order is important. Karnataka remaining free from terror is equally important. BJP has always been harsh against terror. But whenever there is action against terror Congress will get a stomach ache," PM Modi said.

    Addressing a public meeting in Ballari ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in the state, PM Modi said the whole world is worried about the danger of terror and that India too has on several occasions suffered due to it. The country has lost many innocent civilians due to terror attacks.
     
    "Terrorism is anti-humanity, anti-human values and anti-development. I am surprised that for the sake of its vote bank, Congress has surrendered before terror. Can such a party protect Karnataka and its civilians in any way. Under the climate of terror, the industries here, the IT industry, farmers, and rich culture and heritage here will be destroyed, " he added.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt

    Claiming that the Congress has lost courage to speak against terror, PM Modi alleged that for the sake of vote bank politics, the party has nurtured and given shelter to terror.

    "It is unfortunate that Congress can be seen standing with this terror trend that is seeking to ruin the country. Congress is even indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations. People of Karnataka should be cautious about Congress," the Prime Minister added.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AI Camera deal: Controversial Presadio donated Rs 20 lakh to CPI-M, benefitted from Kerala govt schemes anr

    AI Camera deal: Controversial Presadio donated Rs 20 lakh to CPI-M, benefitted from Kerala govt schemes

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt

    Tamil Nadu man arrested for human trafficking charges in Kochi Airport

    Tamil Nadu man arrested for human trafficking charges in Kochi Airport

    Karnataka election 2023 PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in campaign speech; says the film exposes terror conspiracy

    PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka election speech; says film exposes terror conspiracy (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader RV Deshpande eyes winning streak for record 9th time; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress leader RV Deshpande eyes winning streak for record 9th time; check details

    Recent Stories

    Vivo X90 series available for purchase on Flipkart 5 reasons to buy Vivo X90 Pro gcw

    Vivo X90 series available for purchase on Flipkart; 5 reasons to buy Pro version

    Bhojpuri sexy video Raksha Gupta Pradeep Pandey beach romance in Patli Kamariya goes viral WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Raksha Gupta, Pradeep Pandey's beach romance in ‘Patli Kamariya’ goes viral-WATCH

    AI Camera deal: Controversial Presadio donated Rs 20 lakh to CPI-M, benefitted from Kerala govt schemes anr

    AI Camera deal: Controversial Presadio donated Rs 20 lakh to CPI-M, benefitted from Kerala govt schemes

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt

    When Subhashree Ganguly reveal about her accidental pregnancy; here's what she said ADC

    When Subhashree Ganguly reveal about her accidental pregnancy; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon