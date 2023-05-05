Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress nurtured terror for the sake of vote bank politics,' says PM Modi

The Prime Minister also said the movie 'The Kerala Story' is said to be a work based on the terrorists' deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state and accused the Congress of indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations.

In a fresh attack against Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 5) alleged that for the sake of vote bank politics, the grand old party has nurtured, given shelter and surrendered before terror.

The Prime Minister also said the movie 'The Kerala Story' is said to be a work based on the terrorists' deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state and accused the Congress of indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations.

PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka election speech; says film exposes terror conspiracy (WATCH)

"To make Karnataka number one state in the country, law and order is important. Karnataka remaining free from terror is equally important. BJP has always been harsh against terror. But whenever there is action against terror Congress will get a stomach ache," PM Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Ballari ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in the state, PM Modi said the whole world is worried about the danger of terror and that India too has on several occasions suffered due to it. The country has lost many innocent civilians due to terror attacks.



"Terrorism is anti-humanity, anti-human values and anti-development. I am surprised that for the sake of its vote bank, Congress has surrendered before terror. Can such a party protect Karnataka and its civilians in any way. Under the climate of terror, the industries here, the IT industry, farmers, and rich culture and heritage here will be destroyed, " he added.

Claiming that the Congress has lost courage to speak against terror, PM Modi alleged that for the sake of vote bank politics, the party has nurtured and given shelter to terror.

"It is unfortunate that Congress can be seen standing with this terror trend that is seeking to ruin the country. Congress is even indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations. People of Karnataka should be cautious about Congress," the Prime Minister added.