Saudi Arabia opens doors for UAE, GCC citizens for new Umrah season

Muslim pilgrims who want to travel to the Kingdom to perform Umrah can now apply for an electronic visa, according to Saudi Arabia. Now, tourists from the GCC as well as Saudi nationals and residents can obtain the appropriate permits via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna smartphone applications.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah declared the beginning of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom, reported the state news agency (SPA). Following the successful conclusion of this year's Hajj season, citizens and residents of GCC nations are now able to apply for an Umrah permission using the "Nusuk" or "Tawakkalna" applications.

While Tawakkalna makes sure the applicant meets the essential health standards, the Nusuk application can be utilised to gain the required permissions to do Umrah and visit the Holy Rawdah in the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. As with the beginning of the new Islamic year, which will happen either next Tuesday or Wednesday, pilgrims from outside the GCC region will be able to do Umrah, according to a recent announcement from the ministry.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has initiated this procedure to encourage more Muslims to visit the nation.

Visit the Nusuk website at https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about to apply for an e-visa. This portal offers accommodations, transportation, and information services in several languages for Muslims travelling to Makkah and Madinah. According to SPA, the first travellers using these visas would arrive on July 19.