    Woman doctor arrested in Kerala for practising without eligibility

    The accused Murukeshwari held a medical degree from Ukraine, however, was ineligible to practice medicine in India.

    Woman doctor arrested in Kerala for practising in India without eligibility anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kothamangalam police have detained a doctor who was practicing medicine without the necessary credentials in Kerala.  Due to her ineligibility to practice medicine in India, the 29-year-old accused Murukeshwari, a native of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, was taken into custody. Murukeshwari, according to the authorities, held a medical degree from Ukraine, but he was ineligible to practice medicine in India.

    From September 2021 to March 15, 2022, she worked as a doctor at Kuthukuzhy Life Care Hospital in Kothamangalam.

    The incident came to light when another doctor joined the hospital and revealed the matter. The Kothamangalam taluk hospital's medical director then looked into the situation. Murukeshwari was discovered to have practised under another doctor's registration number during the investigation.

     Following the investigation, the medical director reported to the DMO and reported the incident to the police. She was taken into custody at the Tirunelveli home of a relative.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
