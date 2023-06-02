Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabia makes profession test mandatory for approving certain employment visas

    Saudi Arabia has started conducting skill verification tests before endorsing employment visas in India. SVP is now required for 19 professions in the fields of electrical work, welding, plumbing, and certain criteria of air conditioning.

     

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    One of the biggest employers of semi-skilled and unskilled Indian labourers, Saudi Arabia, started conducting skill verification tests before endorsing employment visas in India.

    In the beginning, some job categories must be filled before taking the Skill Verification Programme (SVP), which will eventually apply to all positions.
    SVP is now required for 19 professions in the fields of electrical work, welding, plumbing, and one aspect of air conditioning.

    The 19 professions include building electrician, plumber, pipe fitter, automotive electrician, welder, underwater welder, flame cutter, drilling rig electrician, electrician equipment assembler, electric transformer assembler, electrical panel assembler, electrical equipment assembler, electrical equipment maintenance worker, electrical cable connector, electrical power lines worker, electronic switchboard assembler, blacksmith, Cooling Equipment Assembler and Heating, ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic.

    The Saudi Skill Verification Programme, which went into effect in 2021, intends to improve the calibre of the country's professional workforce by avoiding the employment of those who are not qualified. Professional workers must pass written and practical exams as part of the programme in order to continue working in Saudi Arabia or to be considered for employment there.

    However, Indians and other foreigners have mainly misused the system. The majority of Indians who arrive and get into problems do so through fraudulent agencies and some of these visas.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
