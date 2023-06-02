Woman IAF officer duped of Rs 23 lakh by cyber fraudster in Lucknow

A woman Air Force officer in Lucknow was defrauded of Rs 23 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as a London-based real estate agent and possible bridegroom.

Lucknow: A woman Air Force officer was defrauded of Rs 23 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as a London-based real estate agent and possible bridegroom. A police report was filed by the woman, who works for the AFMC in Lucknow Cantonment.

Also read: 55 Saudi naval cadets are receiving sea training in India (WATCH)

The female officer had looked for a groom on a matrimonial website, where she met Dr. Amit Yadav, who claimed to be a foreigner.

According to the woman's complaint, the man emotionally blackmailed her and threatened to buy land in India in exchange for her money. He also promised to go to India after marriage, she claimed.

As she continued, "He later started threatening to commit suicide if I did not transfer the money and compelled me to give him Rs 23.5 lakh. "When we first started communicating, he offered to buy land in India. He stopped speaking to me once the funds were moved to his account," she claimed.

She claimed that he threatened to kill her and to interfere with her services, profession, and personal life.

She explained, "I got his bank account stopped by complaining to the relevant authorities. When he found out about it, he asked me to get his bank account restored so that he could give my money back."

In her FIR, she said that once she gave her permission, he withdrew the money and closed the account.

The woman claimed that the accused went to Delhi after she paid the money to his bank account and discovered his mobile number was in use.

Abhinav, the ACP for Cantonment, stated that an investigation is ongoing and that the money she sent has been frozen as part of the procedure.

Also read: Moral policing gang attacks Kerala youths in Mangaluru; 7 arrested