Saudi Arabia deports 10,000 expats in nationwide crackdown on residency and labor violations

Saudi authorities have deported 10,000 expatriates in the past week as part of a nationwide crackdown on residency, labor, and border security violations, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Saudi Arabia deports 10000 expats in nationwide crackdown on residency and labor violations anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 3:04 PM IST

Saudi authorities have deported 10,000 expatriates in the past week as part of a nationwide crackdown on violations related to residency, labor laws, and border security, the Ministry of Interior announced. During joint field operations conducted across the kingdom, officials detained over 21,000 individuals for various infractions. This included nearly 14,000 for residency violations, 4,600 for breaching border security, and over 3,000 for labor law offenses.

Additionally, the ministry stated that around 27,000 individuals have been referred to their respective embassies to obtain travel documents, while 2,300 others are in the final stages of completing their deportation procedures.

During the operations, security forces intercepted 1,477 individuals attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Among them, 41% were Yemeni nationals, 55% were Ethiopians, and the remaining 4% belonged to other nationalities. Additionally, 90 people were detained while trying to leave the country unlawfully.

Authorities also arrested 18 individuals accused of sheltering, transporting, or employing undocumented expatriates. Officials warned that those aiding illegal residency could face severe consequences, including prison sentences of up to 15 years, fines reaching 1 million Saudi riyals, and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the violations.

The ministry emphasized that these offenses are categorized as serious crimes that warrant immediate arrest and are considered breaches of public trust. Authorities urged residents to report any such violations through designated emergency hotlines, with specific contact numbers provided for different regions.

According to the statement, legal proceedings are underway for 34,000 foreign nationals, including 31,000 men and 3,000 women, as part of the ongoing enforcement measures.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

UAE announces fuel prices for February 2025; Check new rates HERE anr

UAE announces fuel prices for February 2025; Check new rates HERE

A health check-up in seconds: UAE's new smartphone technology to make it possible; READ anr

A health check-up in seconds: UAE's new smartphone technology to make it possible; READ

UAE: Will petrol prices increase in February? Here's what we can expect anr

UAE: Will petrol prices increase in February? Here's what we can expect

UAE women duped in social media scam, pay thousands for counterfeit designer bags; Here's How anr

UAE women duped in social media scam, pay thousands for counterfeit designer bags; Here's How

9 Indian nationals killed, several injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia's Jizan anr

9 Indian nationals killed, several injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia's Jizan

Recent Stories

PM Modi refutes AAP claims, assures no slums in delhi will be demolished anr

PM Modi refutes AAP’s claims, assures no slums in Delhi will be demolished; welfare schemes will continue

Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH] NTI

Sara Ali Khan steals the show with electrifying performance at Birsa Munda Stadium [WATCH]

Sumbhul Touqeer 6 saree inspiration for dusky beauties gcw

Sumbul Touqeer’s 6 saree inspirations for dusky beauties

India wins U19 Women's World Cup: 'Jay Shah is everywhere' remark explodes, winning moment video goes viral snt

India wins U19 Women's World Cup: 'Jay Shah is everywhere' remark explodes, winning moment video goes viral

Want smooth, glowing skin? Here are the best homemade face packs to try NTI

Want smooth, glowing skin? Here are the best homemade face packs to try

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon