Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities

Modern warfare sees Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerging as one of the most transformative technologies, fundamentally altering how militaries perceive, interpret, and act in real-time operational environments. Among its most significant applications is in the domain of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), where AI is proving to be a game-changer.

With its unparalleled capacity to process vast volumes of data, detect anomalies, and generate actionable intelligence, AI is revolutionising how armed forces worldwide secure their borders, monitor adversarial activity, and plan military operations with enhanced precision.

Globally, the integration of AI into military surveillance and reconnaissance has seen exponential growth. The United States has made significant strides through initiatives such as Project Maven and the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) framework, deploying AI-enabled unmanned aerial systems and autonomous sensor platforms to detect, classify, and track targets with minimal human intervention.

Under its doctrine of "Intelligentised Warfare," China has invested heavily in AI-driven drone swarms, facial recognition surveillance networks, and autonomous combat systems, aiming to achieve dominance in both traditional and non-traditional domains. Russia, too, has fielded AI-enabled platforms such as the "Uran" and "Marker" unmanned ground vehicles, designed to operate in contested environments and deliver real-time intelligence through advanced machine vision capabilities.

The technological advancements driving this transformation are both diverse and sophisticated. AI now enables edge computing, allowing data to be processed at the source, significantly reducing latency and enabling real-time operational decisions. AI-integrated electro-optical and infrared sensors have enhanced surveillance even in complex terrains and challenging weather conditions, identifying threats with a level of precision far beyond human capability.

Autonomous aerial and ground platforms, including drones and robotic vehicles, can patrol high-risk zones, relay high-resolution imagery, and gather intelligence across vast distances without endangering human lives. In addition, cognitive electronic warfare systems are employing AI to analyse electromagnetic spectrums, detect enemy communications, and jam hostile signals, thereby adding a new layer of strategic advantage.

Furthermore, AI algorithms are powered by predictive analytics to assess enemy behaviour, anticipate threat patterns, and assist commanders in formulating pre-emptive responses. For the Indian Army, the operational benefits of AI-powered surveillance and reconnaissance are particularly significant, given the unique and complex nature of India's security environment. AI offers a transformative edge from the high-altitude challenges of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to the dynamic threat landscape along the Line of Control (LoC) and counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the northeast.

Enhanced border surveillance is one of the most visible outcomes, with AI-enabled sensor fusion systems now supporting persistent monitoring in remote and rugged terrain. These systems operate autonomously, often under extreme climatic conditions, reducing the burden on personnel while providing uninterrupted situational awareness. The ability of AI systems to rapidly analyse imagery and sensor data dramatically reduces decision-making cycles, enabling quicker responses to infiltration attempts and troop movements.

In internal security operations and urban warfare scenarios, AI enables the Indian Army to identify and neutralise threats with greater accuracy and minimal collateral damage. Advanced facial recognition and behavioural analytics tools are being utilised to track insurgents and enhance area domination strategies. AI-powered visualisation tools also enhance battlefield commanders' situational awareness, providing comprehensive real-time data to support faster, better-informed tactical decisions.

The Indian Army has proactively embraced this technological paradigm shift. Under the guidance of the Defence AI Council and in synergy with the Ministry of Defence's broader AI roadmap, the Army has launched over 40 AI-related projects, with a strong focus on surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. AI-powered unmanned aerial vehicles such as the Switch drone, developed for high-altitude surveillance, have already been inducted to bolster frontline intelligence operations.

These drones are capable of vertical take-off and operate seamlessly in mountainous regions, delivering high-endurance reconnaissance capabilities. Automated image interpretation software is also being deployed to analyse satellite and drone feeds, accelerating intelligence processing and improving operational accuracy. The Indian Army also implements smart surveillance towers along critical frontiers, integrating AI-enhanced electro-optical sensors and radar systems to detect and track adversarial movements autonomously.

In a commendable push towards self-reliance, the Army fosters deep collaboration with Indian defence startups and industry partners under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative. Cutting-edge technologies developed indigenously are being fast-tracked for operational deployment, ensuring that the Army remains at the forefront of the AI revolution. Simultaneously, the Army invests in human capital by equipping its officers with the necessary skills through specialised AI and data analytics training at institutions like the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow.

AI-powered surveillance and reconnaissance represent a decisive leap in the Indian Army's journey toward next-generation warfare. In a strategic environment marked by uncertainty, evolving threats, and technological asymmetry, the Indian Army's adoption of AI emphasises its commitment to operational excellence, strategic foresight, and national security. By leveraging the full potential of AI, the Indian Army is enhancing its tactical capabilities and cementing its position as a future-ready force, prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow with confidence and strength.

Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He is currently pursuing his PhD from Amity University, Noida, in Defence and Strategic Studies.

