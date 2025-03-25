Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur

Read Full Article

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, where a young ice cream seller was shot dead allegedly for refusing to give free ice cream. The crime, which has sparked outrage among local residents, took place near Jicho Pokhar under the jurisdiction of the Lodipur police station.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Dukhan Tanti, son of Vikram Tanti, a resident of Sardha. The accused, Pandav Yadav, reportedly placed a pistol inside Dukhan's mouth and fired after a heated argument over free ice cream. The incident occurred during a fair organized for the seven-day Bhagwat Katha event.

Eyewitnesses and local residents claim that Pandav Yadav, known for his criminal tendencies, demanded free ice cream from Dukhan. When his request was denied, he resorted to violence. The shooting took place just 100 meters from the local police station, raising serious concerns over law and order in the area.

Following the gruesome murder, enraged locals staged a protest and blocked the road, demanding swift justice and action against the accused. They criticized the police and administrative authorities for failing to prevent such crimes despite repeated warnings about local criminal activities.

Family members of the deceased expressed their grief and anguish. His mother, Suma Devi, tearfully described her son as a simple and hardworking individual who had no enmity with anyone. "Despite this, he was brutally murdered," she lamented.

Residents allege that Pandav Yadav and his father, Kapil Yadav, have long terrorized shopkeepers in the area, frequently taking goods on credit and refusing to pay. Their history of criminal behavior had reportedly gone unchecked, leading to this tragic incident.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation to apprehend the accused. The incident has intensified concerns over rising crime in Bihar and has put pressure on law enforcement to take swift action.

