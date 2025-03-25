user
user

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur

A 22-year-old ice cream seller in Bhagalpur was shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream, sparking local outrage and protests.

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, where a young ice cream seller was shot dead allegedly for refusing to give free ice cream. The crime, which has sparked outrage among local residents, took place near Jicho Pokhar under the jurisdiction of the Lodipur police station.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Dukhan Tanti, son of Vikram Tanti, a resident of Sardha. The accused, Pandav Yadav, reportedly placed a pistol inside Dukhan's mouth and fired after a heated argument over free ice cream. The incident occurred during a fair organized for the seven-day Bhagwat Katha event.

Eyewitnesses and local residents claim that Pandav Yadav, known for his criminal tendencies, demanded free ice cream from Dukhan. When his request was denied, he resorted to violence. The shooting took place just 100 meters from the local police station, raising serious concerns over law and order in the area.

Following the gruesome murder, enraged locals staged a protest and blocked the road, demanding swift justice and action against the accused. They criticized the police and administrative authorities for failing to prevent such crimes despite repeated warnings about local criminal activities.

Family members of the deceased expressed their grief and anguish. His mother, Suma Devi, tearfully described her son as a simple and hardworking individual who had no enmity with anyone. "Despite this, he was brutally murdered," she lamented.

Residents allege that Pandav Yadav and his father, Kapil Yadav, have long terrorized shopkeepers in the area, frequently taking goods on credit and refusing to pay. Their history of criminal behavior had reportedly gone unchecked, leading to this tragic incident.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation to apprehend the accused. The incident has intensified concerns over rising crime in Bihar and has put pressure on law enforcement to take swift action.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hum Honge Kangaal Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH) snt

'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Budget 2025-26, allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana ddr

Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: Rekha Gupta's ₹1 lakh crore 'historic' plan, boost for women, infra & healthcare

Kerala opens doors for private universities in state, passes bill in Assembly anr

Kerala opens doors for private universities in state, passes bill in Assembly

BREAKING: Comedian Kunal Kamra seeks one week's time from Mumbai Police to appear before them ddr

BREAKING: Comedian Kunal Kamra seeks week's time to appear before Mumbai Police over Eknath Shinde joke

Disha Salian death case: Father alleges gangrape, murder & cover-up; names Aaditya Thackeray in fresh FIR snt

Disha Salian death case: Father alleges gangrape, murder & cover-up; names Aaditya Thackeray in fresh FIR

Recent Stories

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report AJR

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report

Seoul Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH) snt

Seoul: Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH)

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES

Hum Honge Kangaal Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH) snt

'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Budget 2025-26, allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana ddr

Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: Rekha Gupta's ₹1 lakh crore 'historic' plan, boost for women, infra & healthcare

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Video Icon
Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

Video Icon
Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Video Icon
'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon