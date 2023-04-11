Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabia declares 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector

    The Eid Al-Fitr holiday will begin in the kingdom at the end of the working day on Thursday, April 20, for four days. 

    Saudi Arabia declares 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has declared a four-day holiday for both nonprofit organisations and those working in the corporate sector to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

    Also Read: Watch: Russia's most active volcano erupts, sends ash plume 10 kms high

    The Eid Al-Fitr holiday will begin in the kingdom at the end of the working day on Thursday, April 20, for four days. The holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 23, comes to an end with this holiday break.

    Several employees in the UAE have taken advantage of a 3-day weekend during Ramadan as a result of the government's official announcement that they will only work 4 days per week.

    Saudi Arabia had also issued guidelines for the lesser Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh directed that the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer should be performed 15 minutes after sunrise. The minister directed the provincial offices of the Ministry of Islamic Call and Guidance across the country. 

    The minister directed that Eid prayers should be held in Idgahs and mosques not attached to them in urban and rural areas and population centers. He asked the ministry to make advance preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the open grounds and mosques and carry out maintenance and cleaning activities. The minister suggested that those who come for prayers should be given the necessary services and an opportunity should be provided to complete the ritual smoothly without hindrance.

    Meanwhile, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has directed the early disbursement of April salaries for federal government employees. As per the directive, federal government employees will receive their salaries starting from Monday, April 17.

    The holy month of Ramadan began in the UAE on March 23. Depending on when the moon is visible, the length of an Islamic month is either 29 or 30 days. Astronomical estimates show that this year's Ramadan will last for 29 days.

    Eid Al-Fitr which signifies the conclusion of the fast-observance month of Ramadan is expected to fall on Friday, April 21. It is a time of joy and reflection for Muslims all across the world.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kuwait deported 9000 expats in last three months; Indians top list anr

    Kuwait deported 9000 expats in last three months; Indians top list

    Dubai court awards Rs 11 crore compensation to Indian injured in bus accident anr

    Dubai court awards Rs 11 crore compensation to Indian injured in bus accident

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw anr

    UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

    First batch of Indian Hajj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21 anr

    First batch of Indian Haj pilgrims to reach Saudi Arabia on May 21

    Jeddah Consulate provided financial assistance of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress: Indian Consul General anr

    Jeddah gave financial aid of 6.5 lakh Riyal to Indians in distress last year

    Recent Stories

    watch Russia most active volcano erupts sends ash plume 10 kms high gcw

    Watch: Russia's most active volcano erupts, sends ash plume 10 kms high

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's family believes she was murdered, demands CBI probe- report RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's family believes she was murdered, demands CBI probe- report

    Shaakuntalam From getting bitten by rabbit to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's flower allergy-know 5 fun facts about the film RBA

    Shaakuntalam: From getting bitten by rabbit to Samantha's flower allergy-know 5 fun facts about the film

    Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs amid trolls slamming him for using VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan vma

    Salman Khan flaunts his six-pack abs amid trolls slamming him for using VFX in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

    Apple BKC Mumbai retail store to open on April 18 Delhi Saket on April 20 Check timings other details gcw

    Apple BKC retail store to open on April 18, Delhi's Saket on April 20; Check timings, other details

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon