Saudi Arabia declares 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector

The Eid Al-Fitr holiday will begin in the kingdom at the end of the working day on Thursday, April 20, for four days.

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has declared a four-day holiday for both nonprofit organisations and those working in the corporate sector to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

The Eid Al-Fitr holiday will begin in the kingdom at the end of the working day on Thursday, April 20, for four days. The holy month of Ramadan, which began on March 23, comes to an end with this holiday break.

Several employees in the UAE have taken advantage of a 3-day weekend during Ramadan as a result of the government's official announcement that they will only work 4 days per week.

Saudi Arabia had also issued guidelines for the lesser Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh directed that the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer should be performed 15 minutes after sunrise. The minister directed the provincial offices of the Ministry of Islamic Call and Guidance across the country.

The minister directed that Eid prayers should be held in Idgahs and mosques not attached to them in urban and rural areas and population centers. He asked the ministry to make advance preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the open grounds and mosques and carry out maintenance and cleaning activities. The minister suggested that those who come for prayers should be given the necessary services and an opportunity should be provided to complete the ritual smoothly without hindrance.

Meanwhile, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has directed the early disbursement of April salaries for federal government employees. As per the directive, federal government employees will receive their salaries starting from Monday, April 17.

The holy month of Ramadan began in the UAE on March 23. Depending on when the moon is visible, the length of an Islamic month is either 29 or 30 days. Astronomical estimates show that this year's Ramadan will last for 29 days.

Eid Al-Fitr which signifies the conclusion of the fast-observance month of Ramadan is expected to fall on Friday, April 21. It is a time of joy and reflection for Muslims all across the world.