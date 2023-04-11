Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Russia's most active volcano erupts, sends ash plume 10 kms high

    Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early Tuesday. It released an ash plume 10 kms high, posing a threat to air traffic, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash 10 kilometres into the sky. The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) issued a code red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation noting that ash explosions 15 kilometers high could occur at any time.

    Shiveluch is one of the most active volcanoes on the peninsula, and the ash eruptions provide a greater risk to aviation traffic. The group warned that low-flying and international planes might be impacted by volcanic activity.

    Following the eruption, an ash cloud 400 by 270 km in size moved to the west and south, according to the Kamchatka division of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Survey.

    Local officials stopped schools and gave inhabitants of neighbouring communities the order to stay inside after the volcanic explosion. The volcano erupted at 6:31 a.m. local time, according to Oleg Bondarenko, the chairman of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region, in a Telegram message.

    Ashfall was observed in numerous neighbouring towns, including Klyuchi, where ashfall was measured at 8.5 centimetres (3.35 inches), the highest amount in 60 years, according to a TASS report citing the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

    Bondarenko recommended that folks remain indoors and avoid needless travel. Shiveluch is Kamchatka's biggest and most active volcano, with an estimated 60 significant eruptions in the last 10,000 years. The most recent big eruption was in 2007.

