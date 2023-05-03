Kuwait limits renewal of driving licenses of expatriates to one year from three years

However, the department stated that foreign nationals who drive domestically will have their licenses renewed every three years.

Kuwait City: The traffic department announced that instead of the current three years, expat driver's licenses will now be renewed for just one year. On April 26, 2023, the ruling came into force. However, the department stated that foreign nationals who drive domestically will have their licenses renewed every three years. The decision was announced by Major Abdullah Bu Hasan, who remained silent on the reason behind returning to a one-year license validity.

However, amid claims of widespread corruption, the interior ministry stated a few weeks ago that it is checking hundreds of thousands of driving permits given to foreigners to make sure they were issued in accordance with the law. Numerous licenses held by expatriates are reportedly at risk of cancellation, according to local media.

To obtain a driver's licence in Kuwait, foreign nationals must meet stringent conditions. These requirements include that the foreigner earns a minimum monthly wage of KD 600, possesses a university degree, and has resided legally in the nation for at least two years. Judges, engineers, doctors, and other professionals are exempt from these requirements.

Expatriate drivers' licences used to be valid for up to ten years. Later, the duration of their residency became a factor in determining its validity. After numerous years of the validity being restricted to just one year, the traffic department increased it once more to three years in 2020.

