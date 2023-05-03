Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    The PwC India-ISAIC report noted that in addition to the regulatory reforms, India is setting up various collaborative centres for research and development across diseases of high burden. Collaborating with these centres can enable faster access to sites and patients for the top biopharma for diseases with high unmet need

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Clinical trial activity in India was historically low until 2014 due to non-favourable regulations but since 2014, the country has witnessed a reversal of historical decline, a joint report by PwC India and USAIC (US-India Chamber of Commerce) titled 'Clinical Trial opportunities in India' has said.

    The report, which was released at the USAIC BioPharma & Healthcare Summit held virtually on May 3, India is emerging as a favourable destination to conduct clinical trials through several key drivers. It notes that given the current geopolitical environment, trial sponsors can consider India as an enabler of innovation.

    The PwC India-ISAIC report noted that in addition to the regulatory reforms, India is setting up various collaborative centres for research and development across diseases of high burden. Collaborating with these centres can enable faster access to sites and patients for the top biopharma for diseases with high unmet needs.

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    Sujay Shetty, Partner & Global Health Industries Leader, PwC, said, "Clinical trial activity in India has been increasing steadily since 2014 due to several key regulatory reforms aimed towards global harmonisation, enabling open access to clinical trials in India. The country’s diverse population, combined with its rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure, provides a fertile ground for clinical trials to flourish. This is an opportunity for top biopharma companies to develop a long-term strategy that focuses on the key enablers of innovation and strategic partnerships in India."

    The reforms listed in the report include the creation of a hospital-based 'National Registry for Rare Diseases' by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to overcome the dearth of epidemiological data for rare diseases in India. Besides, it also highlighted the launch of the National Biopharma Mission to strengthen the capacity to conduct clinical trials in India in the areas of Oncology, Ophthalmology, Rheumatology and Diabetology (CHOORD) across 5 speciality networks of 36 organizations (hospitals, research institutes) in 18 states.

    At the same time, the report noted the complexity of trial processes and the low trial participation rate that continue to exist in India. The report recommended top biopharma to align their strategy towards tier-1 cities (e.g., Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai) where the higher bed capacity, number of doctors, and presence of tertiary care multi-city hospitals can support enablement efforts of running faster and more efficient clinical trials.

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    A significant number of Phase I–III clinical trials sponsored by big pharma with sites in Russia and Ukraine are still not recruiting participants. India is a potential site for reallocation of trials as the country has a high prevalence in the top disease areas where trial recruitment is halted, the report noted.

    The report quoted Peyton Howell, Chief Operating and Growth Officer of Parexel, as saying: 'We are mitigating the risk [Russia-Ukraine situation]. We do think, though, it opens the door in terms of opportunities for India.'

    Karun Rishi, President of USAIC, said: 'The growing interest in clinical trials in India presents a significant opportunity for private biopharma companies to leverage the country's rich diversity and robust healthcare infrastructure. With a large and diverse patient pool, streamlined regulatory processes, and a highly skilled workforce, India offers a favourable environment for biopharma companies to conduct efficient and cost-effective clinical trials. By tapping into this opportunity, companies can accelerate their drug development timelines, increase the efficiency of their research, and bring innovative treatments to patients in need, ultimately advancing global healthcare.'

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma joins University of Tokyo as visiting professor Check details gcw

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma joins University of Tokyo as visiting professor; Check details

    Go First crisis Pratt Whitney claims airline has lengthy history of missing financial obligations gcw

    Go First crisis: Pratt & Whitney claims airline has lengthy history of missing financial obligations

    IBM may replace 7,800 jobs with AI in next 5 years says CEO Arvind Krishna gcw

    IBM may replace 7,800 jobs with AI in next 5 years, says CEO Arvind Krishna

    How war in Sudan is taking the fizz out of America's cola

    How war in Sudan is taking the fizz out of America's cola

    Businesses with Rs 100 cr turnover to have new GST Rules from May 1; Check details anr

    Businesses with Rs 100 cr turnover to have new GST Rules from May 1; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims says minister gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress’ promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims, says minister

    Sonam Bajwa takes potshots at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's starry privileges; know details vma

    Sonam Bajwa takes potshots at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's starry privileges; know details

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers break silence after song Veera Veera embroiled in plagiarism; know details vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers break silence after song Veera Veera embroiled in plagiarism; know details

    IPL 2023: LSG Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG's KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges anr

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon